How To Disable YouTube Shorts From Your Feed

For years, YouTube has been mainly known as a hub for landscape and minutes-long videos. Then came 2020, when Shorts — the complete opposite of regular YouTube content — began to take over the platform. While the shorter clips are generally a refreshing change, not everyone is a fan. Some don't like how unnatural the vertical Shorts look on a desktop. Others find them unnecessary, especially those who hop on YouTube specifically for long-form videos. There's also the fact that Shorts can get quite addicting, and you'll find yourself scrolling through the videos for hours on end when all you really wanted was to check out one music video.

The good news is, you can customize your YouTube feed and disable Shorts, so they won't pop up on your account anymore. Technically, YouTube has yet to offer a setting to toggle it off. But there are some nifty workarounds available that do exactly that. We'll walk you through the tips and tricks on how to turn off YouTube Shorts on your mobile app and desktop browser.