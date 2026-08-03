Who Owns Snapchat?

Snapchat, the vanishing chat app that first began as "Picaboo," was both founded and launched in 2011. By October 2012, the app reportedly saw traffic to the tune of 20 million shared images a day — and that was on iOS devices exclusively, given Snapchat's Android app hadn't launched until October 29, 2012. The company was founded by Evan Spiegel, Bobby Murphy, and Reggie Brown. Now, however, Snapchat itself is technically owned by another company.

In the same way that Alphabet owns Google — which itself owns many major brands — Snapchat is owned by a parent company called Snap Inc. The company's name was originally Snapchat Inc., but it was renamed once it began branching into other areas, like wearables. As of this writing, nothing in Snap Inc.'s wearable product line has warranted a spot in our list of the coolest wearables you can buy, but Snap Inc. does own and operate the well-known Snapchat and Bitmoji brands, as well as Spectacles and Looksery.

Spiegel is the company's CEO, while Murphy is its CTO. However, Brown was ousted from the company early on; following a lawsuit, he was ultimately paid a settlement of $158 million before he stopped making public appearances entirely. Snap Inc. (SNAP) is publicly traded, but its founders still have overwhelming voting control over the company. In a 2026 SEC report, Spiegel and Murphy are described as having "99% of the voting power," given the size of their holdings. Even if they were fired from their respective roles, they would still be able to "exercise the same significant voting power" on matters relating to the business.