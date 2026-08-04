How To Get The Best Display Settings On Motorola Phones

Motorola phones come with decent displays out of the box, but if you're not a fan of that default, there are some settings you can adjust to get an even better viewing experience. Let's start with the basics: brightness, dark mode, and Night Light.

Brightness is largely dependent on preference. You can tweak it to your liking anytime via the slider in the quick settings panel. Like many other Android phone brands, Motorola also includes an adaptive brightness setting for automatic adjustment. Dark mode is great if you find the white background too blinding and want to save on battery. You're free to use it all day long, or you can set a schedule to activate it only at certain times. Night Light is similar to dark mode in terms of creating a more eye-friendly phone viewing experience. But instead of turning the background dark, it switches the screen glow from a bright white to a soft amber.

Beyond these basic display settings, though, there are two additional adjustments you can make to get the best display on your Motorola phone: color mode and refresh rate. Here's where to find them.