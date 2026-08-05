The 5 Best Wireless Earbuds For Android Phones In 2026

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Apple's AirPods might be the most popular earbuds you can pick, but they aren't always the best when paired with an Android smartphone. While they do work for audio thanks to Bluetooth technology, they don't give you access to the iPhone-exclusive features they have built into them. And even for people looking to save some money by going the used route, buying older AirPods might not be worth it.

Thankfully, Android users have a lot of fantastic alternatives that are just as good, if not better than what Apple's AirPods offer. There are earbuds ranging from models made by popular Android manufacturers to ones from established audio companies with decades of experience.

But with so many options on the market, parsing through specs and reviews in order to find a good pair of earbuds can be a challenge. Thankfully, we've done the heavy lifting for you, highlighting five of the best earbud options for the Android user. From expensive high-end earbuds to more affordable options, these are our current favorite Android earbuds for 2026.