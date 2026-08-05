The 5 Best Wireless Earbuds For Android Phones In 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Apple's AirPods might be the most popular earbuds you can pick, but they aren't always the best when paired with an Android smartphone. While they do work for audio thanks to Bluetooth technology, they don't give you access to the iPhone-exclusive features they have built into them. And even for people looking to save some money by going the used route, buying older AirPods might not be worth it.
Thankfully, Android users have a lot of fantastic alternatives that are just as good, if not better than what Apple's AirPods offer. There are earbuds ranging from models made by popular Android manufacturers to ones from established audio companies with decades of experience.
But with so many options on the market, parsing through specs and reviews in order to find a good pair of earbuds can be a challenge. Thankfully, we've done the heavy lifting for you, highlighting five of the best earbud options for the Android user. From expensive high-end earbuds to more affordable options, these are our current favorite Android earbuds for 2026.
Sony WF-1000XM6
Sony has been in the audio game for a very long time, releasing its first stereo headset back in 1964. It has been creating headphones longer than any other company featured on this list. So, it shouldn't be surprising that Sony makes some of the best earbuds on the market today. The Sony WF-1000XM6 are some of the best earbuds you can pick up in 2026, and are full of additional features to upgrade your audio experience.
The Sony WF-1000XM6 offer more than just a sleek design, sporting 8.4mm drivers and a new Bluetooth antenna to provide a stronger and more stable connection than the previous generation XM5. The earbuds also feature Sony's third-generation QN3e processor that does all the heavy lifting in producing Hi-Res Audio. But one of the most useful features comes from Multipoint Bluetooth support.
This allows you to connect two devices at the same time to the earbuds, making switching from your phone to your portable gaming console a breeze. The Sony WF-1000XM6 also have Gemini Live integration. This allows you to have conversations with Gemini, giving it prompts related to what you are interacting with using Live Mode. While the $328 price point makes it the most expensive pick on our list, it's worth considering if you want good audio quality, handy features, and Sony's backing.
Nothing Ear (3)
The Nothing Ear (3) are not your usual wireless earbuds, as they pack unique features like Super Mic. Exclusive to the Nothing Ear (3), Super Mic is an amplification technology that is integrated right into the charging case of the earbuds. When you tap the Talk button on the case, you then angle the case toward your mouth and the beamforming technology takes over.
The two microphones built into the case help during calls or when you want to take quick voice memos in loud environments. Sure, it looks like you're talking into a portable microphone, but if call clarity is essential, this tech might be a game changer for many out there. On top of that, you get 12mm drivers, noise cancellation, Hi-Res Audio, and Static Spatial Audio.
There's an impressive amount of technology and features packed into these earbuds, with reviews highlighting their design, sound quality, and their value for money. The Nothing Ear (3) is available on Amazon for $149 in White and Black color variants.
Google Pixel Buds 2a
Picking up a pair of Apple AirPods makes a lot of sense if you're an Apple user. The company that made the smartphone probably has a good understanding of its capabilities, so the earbuds that they make will not only work great, but match their design aesthetic. It's also a sort of safety net, knowing they will work great right out of the box.
Google seems to understand this with the release of the Google Pixel Buds 2a, earbuds designed for their Google Pixel devices. And not only do they look great when paired with a Pixel device, they come packed with Android-friendly features at a decent price point of $125. One fun feature is the way these earbuds sit in the ear canal. Instead of simply putting them in, you insert them in your ears and then twist them for a secure fit.
They achieve this thanks to their twist-to-fit stabilizer, locking the earbuds in place during physical activities. The Pixel Buds 2a also take advantage of Google's Tensor A1 chip to help with audio processing during calls and audio playback. Add in hands-free support for Gemini, and you have a solid AirPods alternative for the Android set.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro
Samsung is another brand that makes its own phones, including their latest Galaxy S26 line of smartphones. They also make earbuds that pair well with their Android-based line of devices. The $250 Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are a great choice if you have a Galaxy device, thanks to the Galaxy-specific integration that they take advantage of.
Pairing with a Galaxy phone, you'll gain access to Hi-Res Audio, spatial audio, and even their head tracking feature. With head tracking, you can do things without needing to touch your phone or tap your earbuds. You can nod to accept a call or shake to ignore it. You can also enable head tracking in 360 audio. This means when you turn your head while listening to content, the sound will continue to come from where your device is located.
Added functionality like being able to use the earbuds as a shutter for your camera, live translation, and using Gemini and Bixby without unlocking your device make these one of the closest competitors to the Apple AirPods. Just remember that to get all the features, you'll need a compatible Galaxy smartphone.
Anker Soundcore Space A40
Soundcore is proof that good quality audio doesn't have to cost your first and last month's rent. And with things seemingly getting more expensive everywhere you look, getting a quality product for a fair price can sometimes feel like stealing. The Soundcore Space A40 earbuds cost $55 and check most of the necessary boxes.
These earbuds feature noise reduction technology that can block a wide range of sounds, reducing noise by upwards of 98% according to Anker. They also feature a 50-hour battery, double-layer diaphragm drivers, AI-enhanced calls, and even live translations through the Soundcore app. Add in high-resolution sound and dual connection to switch instantly between devices, and you get a ton of features at less than half the cost of other earbuds on this list.
Users also praise the Anker Soundcore Space A40 as being a great value for the money, having balanced sound, and being comfortable to wear. They have all the features you probably want, just not quite as advanced as their expensive counterparts.
Methodology
When selecting the best wireless earbuds for Android phones, we had a specific set of criteria. We first looked at what users who owned various earbuds were saying about their experience. From reviews on popular shopping sites like Amazon and Best Buy, to comments on various internet forums like Reddit.
The recommendations from users and experts were also taken into account, as well as professional reviews, both in written and video form from tech and audio experts. Lastly, we took into account the writer's first-hand experience with various earbuds over the years.