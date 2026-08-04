5 Laptop Brands With The Longest Hardware Support Guarantees

Laptops let you do virtually everything you can do on a desktop computer, but with unlimited portability. However, when a part such as a graphics card or a motherboard breaks on a desktop, changing it takes much less time and effort. On most laptops, on the other hand, components come soldered to the motherboard or hidden behind proprietary designs. In addition, most laptop companies offer warranties that only last between one and two years, with business-focused models usually providing longer coverage. When an important component stops working after this warranty has expired, buying a new laptop can often make more sense than fixing it out of pocket. This is why it is important to look for models that have the longest manufacturer warranties.

The most reliable laptop brands usually fit their models with more robust parts, higher quality components, and longer guarantees than others. At the same time, almost every manufacturer still sells an extended warranty, which can extend this protection for two or even three additional years. Let's dive into five laptop brands that do the best job with their hardware warranties, in no specific order.