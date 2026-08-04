5 Laptop Brands With The Longest Hardware Support Guarantees
Laptops let you do virtually everything you can do on a desktop computer, but with unlimited portability. However, when a part such as a graphics card or a motherboard breaks on a desktop, changing it takes much less time and effort. On most laptops, on the other hand, components come soldered to the motherboard or hidden behind proprietary designs. In addition, most laptop companies offer warranties that only last between one and two years, with business-focused models usually providing longer coverage. When an important component stops working after this warranty has expired, buying a new laptop can often make more sense than fixing it out of pocket. This is why it is important to look for models that have the longest manufacturer warranties.
The most reliable laptop brands usually fit their models with more robust parts, higher quality components, and longer guarantees than others. At the same time, almost every manufacturer still sells an extended warranty, which can extend this protection for two or even three additional years. Let's dive into five laptop brands that do the best job with their hardware warranties, in no specific order.
Lenovo extends its laptop hardware coverage up to 5 years
While Lenovo Premier Support is reserved for the ThinkPad line, most of the brand's consumer laptops like the IdeaPad, Yoga, Legion, and LOQ, are covered by a limited warranty for a year from the date of purchase against material and manufacturing defects during normal use. Repairs include sending in the device, technical service, or parts replacement, but do not cover drops, spills, or natural battery wear.
For owners who want a longer warranty, Lenovo's Premium Care package starts by matching your standard one-year warranty with upgrades up to four additional years, which combine warranty repairs with features like priority on-site support, faster repairs, and annual PC health checks for added peace of mind. Meanwhile, Premium Care Plus goes further, adding accidental damage protection, a three-year extended warranty for sealed batteries, and maintenance and data migration tools. The package covers drops, spills, and power surges without charging a deductible, but up to the original cost of the laptop. It's important to note that Lenovo Premium Care does not cover things like theft, natural wear, external accessories, or intentional damage under any warranty.
Razer extends your laptop's warranty to 3 years, including the battery
Even in the gaming segment, laptops generally come with one year of warranty, and despite being one of the best major gaming laptop brands, Razer's support is not very different. The brand's one-year warranty offers standard protection against material and manufacturing defects under normal use. In addition, as of 2022, the company also offers an additional two-year battery coverage, although this does not cover natural loss of battery life. Users who want extra protection can sign up for RazerCare. The price of Essential or Elite plans changes according to your laptop model, so a Blade 16 may have a cheaper warranty than a Blade 18. Both plans add two years to the original coverage, taking it to three years in total.
If you choose RazerCare Essential, your laptop gets coverage against mechanical and electrical failures without deductible fees, while Elite also covers accidental damage, such as drops or liquid spills. Another highlight of Razer's extended warranty is that, unlike with many other brands on this list, there's no limit to the number of claims you can make, as long as the accumulated cost is up to the purchase value of the model you chose.
HP Care Packs offer flexible protection plans of up to 3 additional years
Besides producing some of the best large laptops on the market, HP also offers great extended warranty coverage. Along with the standard one-year limited hardware warranty, the buyer also gets 90 days of free technical support. What really draws attention is the company's Care Pack. It works by extending this coverage, increasing user protection for up to three more years, depending on the laptop and the chosen plan. The Care Pack count starts from the moment you sign up for it, or the day after the initial warranty expires.
Some Care Packs also allow you to sign up for accidental damage protection, which covers repairs for things like drops, spills, or electrical surges without paying a deductible once per year. The battery also has one year of protection against defects, but not against natural capacity loss. Some Care Packs even come with a risk-free rebate, which can make you eligible for a refund if you do not use your device during the period.
Dell covers business laptops for up to 6 years
For models intended for daily consumer use, Dell's warranty and hardware support do not differ significantly from the standard. When you buy a laptop from the brand, you also get a standard one-year warranty that covers manufacturing defects or hardware failures under normal use, with some business lines offering up to three years of warranty. For more peace of mind, the brand offers Dell Care for home laptops or Dell ProSupport for business laptops. The Dell Care extended warranty plan includes several tiers that change the support level according to the plan you choose. The basic plan guarantees service during business hours, while Dell Care Plus adds 24-hour support, help with software problems, and on-site repair after remote diagnosis. Dell Care Premium (and ProSupport Plus for business laptops) includes all of that and also adds support for accidents such as spills, drops, and electrical surges up to one claim per year.
While Dell doesn't explicitly state the maximum coverage for Dell Care, Dell ProSupport can be extended up to five additional years. This makes Dell one of the companies with one of the longest hardware support periods among laptop manufacturers. However, the battery usually has separate coverage and lasts only one year, regardless of how long the normal warranty covers the rest of the device, making this one of the most common Dell laptop problems.
AppleCare+ extends MacBook protection up to 3 years
A great option for anyone who likes productivity, Apple laptops generally come with a standard one-year limited AppleCare warranty, plus 90 days of free technical support. Remember that this does not cover accidents — only possible hardware defects under normal use. However, users can sign up for AppleCare+ – the company's extended warranty service, which offers up to three years of coverage.
Paid monthly or annually, the price of AppleCare+ varies depending on your MacBook model, with the 13-inch Air costing around $7.99 per month and going up to $15.99 for the 16-inch Pro. It allows users to fix most issues that could pop up at no extra cost, such as a battery falling below 80% of its original capacity, while accident repairs include service fees of anywhere between $49 and $99 for screen and case damage and up to $299 for any other types of damage. Apple also offers AppleCare One, which allows users to register up to three company devices under one extended warranty while paying slightly less. So, it is an investment that pays off in the long run.