Does An HDMI Coupler Impact Video Quality?

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Whether you're wiring up a complete home theater system or just plugging a game console into your living room TV, you'll need an HDMI cable. This simple A-to-B wire has been around for some time, and it's one of the most common connection standards for everything from TVs and projectors to AV receivers and Blu-ray players. HDMI is about as plug-and-play as it gets, but things can get pretty interesting when you introduce accessories like HDMI couplers to the equation.

An HDMI coupler is an adapter with two female ends, and it allows you to extend the signal path of a single HDMI cable. Cable A plugs into one end of the coupler, while Cable B plugs into the opposite — that's really all there is to it. But does using a coupler affect the overall video quality of your HDMI connection? Generally speaking, if you just need a few extra feet, adding a coupler to your wire run shouldn't be an issue. Ideally, you'll want to use the same type of HDMI cable on both ends, but picture and sound quality should go mostly untouched.

It's when you start messing around with two different brands of HDMI wire, or two different HDMI standards, that you may run into compatibility issues. We should also mention that there may be a quality loss with HDMI when you're dealing with longer cables.