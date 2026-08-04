How To Create Calling Cards On Your Google Pixel Phone

Your phone's incoming call screen provides all the information you need to know who's calling and if you want to pick the call up. If you have their contact saved, you'll see their name and any picture you've attached. This is enough for most people, but one of Google Pixel's features allows users to add a custom calling card that shows a full-screen image with personalized text for each contact.

You can add a calling card to your contacts through either the Phone or the Contacts app on your Google Pixel smartphone. In the Contacts app, tap on the specific contact you want to add a calling card to. Then, press either the pencil icon in the top right or the "Try adding a calling card" area. In the Phone app, tap on the three lines in the top-left corner to open the sidebar, select Contacts, and follow the same steps as above from there. Alternatively, you can tap Settings in the sidebar and scroll all the way down to find Calling Card.

With the edit page open, you'll see three options at the bottom. Tap Camera to take a picture to add to the card, Gallery to select a photo from your local gallery, or Photos to use one from those you've backed up on your Google Account. With a picture chosen, you can change its size by pinching and shift its position by dragging it around. You'll also find two rows on the bottom of your screen that you can use to select the font and color of the contact name.