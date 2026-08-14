How To Get The Best HDR Performance On TCL TVs

Whether you have recently bought a top-rated TCL TV or are trying to change the HDR performance on an existing one, there are several settings that can help improve its performance. Keep in mind that there's no right or wrong configuration. It all comes down to your preferences, the kind of content you are viewing, and the lighting conditions. But since most shows and even games now support HDR, it's smart to optimize your TCL TV's settings for the best picture quality.

One of the most important settings you must look at is picture mode. Getting this right does all the heavy lifting; the rest comes down to fine-tuning brightness levels, dynamic contrast, black levels, or peak luminance, among other settings. When adjusting your TV's settings for the best HDR performance, you may want to turn off "Adaptive Brightness." The feature is designed to auto-adjust the brightness levels depending on the lighting conditions. Although it's convenient, that can negatively impact the viewing experience and disable or override other critical settings you may want to adjust.

Remember, the available settings and the menus may be named differently depending on the smart TV platform your TCL TV runs on. Most high-end TCL TVs feature Google TV as the operating system, but on some models, you still have Fire TV or Roku TV as the smart TV platform.