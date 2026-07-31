Apple One Premier Is Getting 2 Cool New Features In iOS 27
An Apple One subscription is good for bundling services like Apple Music, iCloud+, and Apple TV together, and now the company is doing its best to make its higher-tiered subscription offerings even more appealing. As if there weren't already enough new iOS 27 goodies coming to users this fall, reports indicate that the operating system is also delivering two new features for Apple One Premier subscribers.
As spotted by MacRumors, the beta release notes Apple published for macOS 27 have revealed that an iCloud+ subscription — specifically, one featuring at least 2 TB of storage — will be required to use the upcoming Apple Intelligence features in Apple Home. Elsewhere, the footnotes of a press release issued by Apple elaborate that certain iCloud+ tiers will include Apple Intelligence features for "compatible Home cameras" in addition to "increased access" to Apple's powerful server-based AI models.
As 9to5Mac points out, this means Apple One Premier subscribers will get two big new features that not everybody else will get: a suite of new Apple Intelligence functionality in Apple Home, and expanded access to AI image generation features. This will also apply to certain standalone iCloud+ subscriptions — currently, only the top tier offers 2 TB of storage. Apple One Premier includes this iCloud+ storage tier, so people on the highest Apple One subscription will get full access to these new Apple Intelligence features in Home.
New Apple Intelligence and Home AI features arriving with iOS 27
When Apple rolls out its new Apple Intelligence functionality to Apple Home, users will either need the $9.99/month 2 TB iCloud+ plan or an Apple One Premier subscription to access them. The macOS 27 beta release notes are not entirely clear about what features will be paywalled, but 9to5Mac believes it's plausible that the new HomeKit Secure Video upgrades we reported on previously will be tied to higher-end plans. These include features like the ability to search alongside generated video descriptions.
Additionally, those with an Apple One Premier subscription or certain iCloud+ subscription plans will get increased daily limits on Apple's AI image generation tools. Right now, it's not clear which iCloud+ subscriptions will get expanded access, as Apple simply states it's available for "most subscription plans." According to the company, limits on image generation exist in the first place due to the power the server models require, which is likely expensive. Currently, Apple relies on Google Gemini to help power Apple Intelligence.
Typically going for $39.95/month, the Premier tier does include access to Apple Fitness+ alongside Apple News+ and the requisite 2 TB of iCloud+ storage needed to access Apple Intelligence in Apple Home. This plan also includes any benefits of the lower tiers. Naturally, Apple One also has some additional perks folks should look into, so those with an interest in image generation or the new HomeKit Secure Video upgrades should keep their eyes peeled for when iOS 27 officially releases.