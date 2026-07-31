Apple One Premier Is Getting 2 Cool New Features In iOS 27

An Apple One subscription is good for bundling services like Apple Music, iCloud+, and Apple TV together, and now the company is doing its best to make its higher-tiered subscription offerings even more appealing. As if there weren't already enough new iOS 27 goodies coming to users this fall, reports indicate that the operating system is also delivering two new features for Apple One Premier subscribers.

As spotted by MacRumors, the beta release notes Apple published for macOS 27 have revealed that an iCloud+ subscription — specifically, one featuring at least 2 TB of storage — will be required to use the upcoming Apple Intelligence features in Apple Home. Elsewhere, the footnotes of a press release issued by Apple elaborate that certain iCloud+ tiers will include Apple Intelligence features for "compatible Home cameras" in addition to "increased access" to Apple's powerful server-based AI models.

As 9to5Mac points out, this means Apple One Premier subscribers will get two big new features that not everybody else will get: a suite of new Apple Intelligence functionality in Apple Home, and expanded access to AI image generation features. This will also apply to certain standalone iCloud+ subscriptions — currently, only the top tier offers 2 TB of storage. Apple One Premier includes this iCloud+ storage tier, so people on the highest Apple One subscription will get full access to these new Apple Intelligence features in Home.