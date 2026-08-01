5 Best Star Wars Animated Series, Ranked

When people think of "Star Wars," they picture the nine Skywalker saga films, maybe a live-action Disney+ series or two, but some of the best "Star Wars" storytelling has happened in animation (and Legends, just saying). Since 1985, the galaxy far, far away has produced 13 full-length animated series, and the format has introduced some of the franchise's most beloved characters, deepened the lore, and explored corners of the galaxy the movies never had time to visit.

Ahsoka Tano, one of the most popular characters in the entire franchise, was born in animation, becoming the first animated "Star Wars" character to get their own dedicated live-action series in 2023, while General Grievous was the first animated character to make the jump to live action in "Revenge of the Sith". There's plenty of exciting "Star Wars" projects in development, but animation remains the backbone of the franchise's richest storytelling, utilizing characters from the big screen and vice versa with the likes of Tartakovsky's "Clone Wars," "Tales of the Jedi," "Maul: Shadow Lord," and more. Perhaps some more animated characters will cross over to live action, too.