Your EV's Battery Might Have A Far Longer Lifespan Than You Thought

If the battery's lifespan has been one of your biggest reasons for not getting an EV, then data about the longevity of this crucial component might just change your mind. According to a recent report by The Wall Street Journal, modern EV batteries surprisingly last longer than many in the auto industry expected. The main differentiator between electric vehicles (EVs) and regular internal combustion engine (ICE) cars is the use of a battery to power the vehicle. And for many holdouts, that battery has been the main cause for concern about making the switch, despite EVs being known to be cheaper to maintain than gas cars.

The Journal gives one real-life example of Richard Symons, a U.K.-based owner of an EV-focused used-car sales company, who can still travel 260 miles without stopping in his 5-year-old Tesla Model 3, which has clocked over 247,000 miles on the odometer. That's an impressive feat for a car with that many miles. Of course, you might think Symons is among an exclusive club of the few lucky EV owners. But as it turns out, he isn't the only one surprised by the battery life on modern electric cars.

Data from Recurrent, an EV battery analysis firm, shows that an average battery-powered car can travel up to 97 percent of the original range after three years and up to 95 percent after five. That should help many holdouts change their minds about the longevity of EV batteries, especially how costly they are to replace.