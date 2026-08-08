These Keyboard Shortcuts Let You Control YouTube Videos Like A Pro

Unfortunately, you can't find a built-in setting for customizing YouTube's shortcuts. But the good news is, there's an available workaround in the form of browser extensions for YouTube. Some allow keyboard shortcut assignments, giving you the power to control YouTube exactly how you want. One of the popular extensions for this task is ImprovedTube. It offers several YouTube keyboard shortcuts for actions even YouTube doesn't provide. You can set custom keys to quickly change the video's quality, play it at a preset speed, and speed past lesser-watched sections. If you need to screenshot a frame, ImprovedTube lets you set a keyboard shortcut for that too. There's even an option to perform basic YouTube actions, such as like, dislike, and subscribe, with your shortcut of choice.

Enhancer for YouTube comes with the same feature, but for a different set of supported actions. With this browser extension, you can modify how you want to stop the video, increase or decrease the playback speed, and enable cinema mode. Other than these familiar shortcuts, you can also find some interesting ones like flipping the video horizontally and vertically, hiding the comments, and reversing the playlist order.

Finally, you have Tweaks for YouTube. Unlike the other two with limited actions, this browser extension features 60+ YouTube keyboard shortcuts for you to customize. These cover almost every usable menu the platform offers. For instance, you can go to embed mode, turn on video filter, and cycle through subtitle positions. You can also opt to change the existing shortcuts for actions like playing/pausing the video. What makes Tweaks for YouTube stand out is that it even lets you assign some YouTube actions to your mouse.