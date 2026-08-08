Hall Effect Sensors Aren't Just For Gaming - Here's How They Work

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Lately, video game hardware manufacturers have been upgrading controllers with technology such as TMR and Hall effect sensors. You won't find these components in controllers that ship with consoles, though; you need to purchase third-party controllers for your Xbox and PlayStation. However, the items are worth the price you pay because Hall effect sensors provide superior controls and are less prone to stick drift.

The secret sauce behind Hall effect sensors are their reliance on electromagnetism, specifically a principle of magnetic fields that their namesake, Edwin Hall, discovered way back in 1879. Hall noticed that when magnetic fields are applied to electrical currents at right angles, a miniscule (but still measurable) voltage perpendicular to both the field and current would appear on conductive material. This is what is known as the Hall effect.

Unlike standard video game joysticks, which use potentiometers and resistive pads to vary voltages, Hall effect components rely on magnets, a flat conductive material, and a sensor. When a joystick moves, electrons within the conductive material are pushed, which generates voltage (Hall voltage). The stronger the field (how much the joystick is pushed), the stronger the Hall voltage, and the direction of the field (which way the joystick is pushed) determines where the electrons are herded. The information the sensor gathers is then translated into movement within a video game. Since Hall effect sensors rely on magnetic fields instead of physical contact, they exhibit less wear and tear — the primary causes of stick drift.