OnePlus Is Launching A New Flagship Phone Soon, But You Probably Can't Buy It
The OnePlus 16 is officially coming, as confirmed by Liu Baoyou, General Manager of OnePlus China. The company's upcoming flagship phone will offer an enhanced gaming core and an eSports-grade triple chip system. The phone will also come with a 165Hz display, although the OnePlus 15 too had this exact specification. The OnePlus 16 is expected to release in the second half of 2026 for the Chinese and Indian markets. But if you're in America or Europe, you probably won't get the chance to buy it.
Back in mid-July, it was confirmed that OnePlus will discontinue operations in the U.S. and Europe. That means no more production of the current flagship, the OnePlus 15, and certainly no intention to release the upcoming OnePlus 16. OnePlus phones are still safe to use if you already own one, with the company promising to roll out OS and security updates for a specified period of time that differs for each model currently in circulation. But for OnePlus enjoyers who would prefer to keep using the company's new products, the future is bleak.
Why Westerners may lament missing out on the OnePlus 16
If the recent announcement is any indication, the OnePlus 16 is on track to be a gaming powerhouse. In fact, OnePlus phones are already popular among gamers. We compared the OnePlus 15 against the Samsung Galaxy S26 for gaming, and the OnePlus came out on top for heat management, gaming performance, and sustained performance over time. OnePlus phones also have a notable reputation for super long battery life. The OnePlus 15, for example, contains a 7,300 mAh battery that can last for an impressive 23 hours of active use.
These types of specs are rare, and many Android users may lament missing out on them as the next generation of Android phones rolls out. Users on Reddit have discussed the discontinuation of OnePlus in the U.S. and Europe at length, with one comment receiving many upvotes for pointing out that there won't be an alternative in the U.S. that can "fill the niche of an Android flagship phone with an amazing battery life." And of course, with OnePlus pulling out of the market, there's less competition for the big names like Samsung and Google overall. That means fewer affordable alternatives, which feels like a harsh blow considering that hardware specs could get worse on your next cheap Android phone.