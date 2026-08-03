OnePlus Is Launching A New Flagship Phone Soon, But You Probably Can't Buy It

The OnePlus 16 is officially coming, as confirmed by Liu Baoyou, General Manager of OnePlus China. The company's upcoming flagship phone will offer an enhanced gaming core and an eSports-grade triple chip system. The phone will also come with a 165Hz display, although the OnePlus 15 too had this exact specification. The OnePlus 16 is expected to release in the second half of 2026 for the Chinese and Indian markets. But if you're in America or Europe, you probably won't get the chance to buy it.

Back in mid-July, it was confirmed that OnePlus will discontinue operations in the U.S. and Europe. That means no more production of the current flagship, the OnePlus 15, and certainly no intention to release the upcoming OnePlus 16. OnePlus phones are still safe to use if you already own one, with the company promising to roll out OS and security updates for a specified period of time that differs for each model currently in circulation. But for OnePlus enjoyers who would prefer to keep using the company's new products, the future is bleak.