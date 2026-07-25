OnePlus 15 Vs. Samsung Galaxy S26: Which Is Better For Gaming?

One reason gaming phones are quite marketable is that they specialize in heat management solutions. These phones may appear or feel bulkier because they usually have advanced cooling systems, such as built-in fans and vapor chambers, and bigger batteries/added grips. The idea behind good thermal management is to prevent your device from throttling and maintain performance while playing games. Not all everyday phones are equipped to handle this, which is why it sometimes feels like your smartphone is melting when you play prolonged games that use 3D rendering, like Wuthering Waves or Genshin Impact.

The OnePlus 15 excels in this area because OnePlus prioritizes sustained performance over peak performance. The device incorporates a specialized "glacier" cooling system, comprising aerospace-grade aerogel layers, a custom architecture with 10 heat zones, and console-grade gyro controls. This also makes OnePlus good at handling peak temperatures. The Galaxy S26 Ultra doesn't have this; instead, it relies on a larger-surfaced vapor chamber to keep itself cool, which is still great for handling long-term demanding use, but it still throttles.

Then, the last consideration is accessories. Typically, one of the most important options is controller compatibility. Samsung devices usually do better in this regard, but OnePlus has its own proprietary gamepad line: the OnePlus Strix G15. It only works with a handful of phones, such as the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus 15, though. Razer makes top-of-the-line mobile controllers that are compatible with specific Samsung models, such as the Razer Kishi V3 Pro. For the OnePlus 15, it is a matter of finding one that fits its size and plugs in via USB-C — Samsung just has a stronger global presence in the market, so third-party manufacturers will prioritize support for Samsung smartphones over OnePlus.