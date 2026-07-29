4 Specs That Could Get Worse On Your Next Cheap Android Phone

Some of us find it unbearable to justify spending more than $500 on upgrading our phones these days. "Blue bubble" iPhone folk will typically resort to looking at older models to make that purchase fit their budget. Flip over to the Android side of things and, to say the least, the market looks completely different. Multiple brands including Google, Samsung, and OnePlus are competing for attention with mid-range smartphones. These phone makers are getting squeezed, though, as RAM and memory chips have skyrocketed in costs, resulting in smaller margins for a tough target price.

You might be wondering if next year's cheap-ish Android phones will be that much better than this year's. No doubt some of you might be overdue for an upgrade already. Will that mean paying more than before for the same phone? Well, when it comes to comparing spec sheets, we'll take a look at five major components that may not get the update you're hoping for as a result of this higher cost.