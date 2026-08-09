How To Multitask On A Foldable Phone

There are multiple ways to open apps in split screen view on a foldable phone, but the quickest method is to use the taskbar, one of the features exclusive to foldable phones (specifically the book-style variant). Here's what you need to do:

Launch your first app. Go to the taskbar. If it's hidden, slowly swipe up from the bottom of the screen. Pick your second app from the pinned options or from the app drawer. Drag and drop it onto one of the available highlighted drop zones.

If your phone supports it (as on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Motorola Razr Fold), you can add a third app using the same steps. Some foldable models also allow a freeform window over the split screen view to maximize your productivity.

If you have a clamshell foldable instead, going into split screen mode is quite different. To activate split view, launch one app and open the recent apps screen (by swiping up from the bottom). Then, click on the app icon and choose Open in split screen view (or simply Split screen). From here, you can now pick your second app.

Supported models like the Galaxy Z Flip can open two apps via Flex Mode too. All you have to do is open your first app, fold the phone halfway, and press the Flex Mode icon in the bottom-left corner. A touchpad then appears on the bottom half of the screen. From the menu, tap the split screen icon (square with a line in the middle) to choose a second app. You can leave it folded or unfold it, and the split screen apps should remain in place.