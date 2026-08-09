Why Did Apple Stop Making White MacBooks? The MacBook Air Might Be The Culprit

Apple has always been very secretive and has usually avoided revealing too many details about its products. The company doesn't explain every decision it makes about a new device, including design choices, though the tech giant will advertise certain design changes when it needs to. For example, Apple made a big deal about the iPhone 15's titanium chassis in 2023, but Apple didn't explain why it stopped using titanium for the iPhone 17 series two years later. Apple's history contains similar unexplained decisions concerning fan-favorite products. For example, Apple discontinued the white MacBook in 2011, about a decade after making the first white (plastic) laptops. The white MacBook's "death" coincided with the July 2011 launch of significantly slimmer aluminum MacBook Air models that started at the same $999 price point as the plastic notebook. Thus, the thinner, more durable MacBook Air became Apple's entry-level laptop that year.

To understand Apple's decision, we have to look at the company's broader laptop history. Some of Apple's first white notebooks were sold under the iBook brand, introduced in May 2001. Apple launched the white MacBook in May 2006, the model that some longtime MacBook users may still remember fondly. The laptop replaced the white iBook and joined the 15-inch and 17-inch MacBook Pro models, becoming the cheapest notebook in Apple's 2006 lineup, at $1,099.

Apple introduced the first 13-inch aluminum unibody (silver) MacBook in October 2008, following the announcement of the first-generation aluminum MacBook Air in January, when Apple marketed the Air as "the world's thinnest notebook." The silver 13-inch MacBook was renamed MacBook Pro in June 2009. In October 2009, Apple gave the white MacBook a brand-new polycarbonate unibody design. That version cost $999, a price point Apple introduced in 2008 despite the design and hardware upgrades.