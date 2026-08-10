How Does Your Samsung Galaxy Watch Measure Antioxidant Levels?

Samsung has made it its mission to make health insights more accessible to users, and one of the health-related features it integrated into Galaxy Watches is the Antioxidant Index — measured with the help of the LEDs at the back of the watch. The Antioxidant Index essentially tells you how well you're meeting the recommended daily intake of vegetables and fruits set by the World Health Organization (WHO). By seeing your Antioxidant Index score, you have an idea of the real-life impact of your diet on your body, helping you assess whether you need to adjust your lifestyle.

Unlike step counts that are on by default, the antioxidant levels don't immediately appear on your watch. It's one of the Samsung Galaxy Watch features you need to enable first. But thankfully, measuring the Antioxidant Index on the Galaxy Watch is fairly quick, and you could get your score in just five seconds. To use the Antioxidant Index tool on your watch, all you have to do is go to the Antioxidant Index tile from the Samsung Health app. Then, take off your watch, hit the Measure button, and press your thumb against the glowing LEDs on the back of your watch. After a short while, your Antioxidant Index score appears on the display.

The process sounds simple enough. But how exactly does your Galaxy Watch measure your body's antioxidant levels? The watch actually focuses on measuring a specific type of antioxidant called carotenoids. They're the pigment that gives fruits and vegetables their orange, red, and yellow colors, so they're generally present in yellow fruits and vegetables, orange fruits, leafy vegetables, and other green veggies. Over time, the carotenoids from the food you eat get stored in the skin, and this is what the Galaxy Watch uses to determine your antioxidant level.