5 Clever Ways To Use The Parental Controls On Your Router

Most parents know their router has parental controls. The vast majority stop at the basic "block adult content" checkbox and never dig deeper, which is a missed opportunity. A modern Wi-Fi router is the single most powerful piece of online safety equipment in a household, and the features baked into even an entry-level model go far beyond simple content filtering. Router-level controls have one massive advantage over device-level restrictions: they apply to every connected device automatically, from the family iPad and the games consoles to smart TVs and speakers, with no per-device software installation needed.

The challenge is these settings are often buried in submenus or explained in networking jargon, making it tough for parents and caregivers to get the most out of their often ISP-given hardware. All major broadband providers now offer free parental controls that can apply content filtering and block unsuitable websites, but the default settings are usually the bare minimum. In the same way parental controls are now arriving for AI tools like ChatGPT, routers already have a full suite of tools sitting there waiting to be used, and there are numerous clever ways to put them to work. None of which require a computer science degree.