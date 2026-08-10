Why Did Toshiba Stop Making Laptops?

Though Toshiba was once a leading player in the laptop market, the Japanese tech company has been out of that business for over half a decade now. In 2018, Toshiba sold 80% of its computer manufacturer business, Dynabook Inc., to Sharp, transferring its remaining stake two years later. That means Dynabook (originally branded as Toshiba outside Japan) is now a subsidiary of Sharp, which is owned by Foxconn.

There are a lot of reasons for Toshiba's exit from a business that started with what the company claims was the world's first laptop, the Toshiba T1100, back in the '80s, when laptops were more expensive than you may think. The most commonly cited one is that Toshiba simply couldn't compete with other laptop makers, remaining stagnant as companies like Apple, Lenovo, and HP made their devices more exciting. According to Reuters, Toshiba's sales plummeted from 17.7 million units in 2011 to just 1.4 million in 2017.

Those numbers are a good explanation for why Toshiba sold off most, then all, of Dynabook for the relatively low price of $36 million. However, it doesn't tell the entire story. For over a decade now, Toshiba's business and reputation have been damaged by several scandals, resulting in necessary changes that include selling off its laptop business.