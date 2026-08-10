Who Owns Light Phone?

There's a recent push toward minimalist tech gadgets, surprisingly driven by younger Gen Zs. There are a few reasons for this, including the desire to disconnect, to be more budget conscious with affordable tech, and a fascination with "retro" tech, like wired earbuds and vinyl. One of the growing categories in this space is called a dumb phone.

These intentionally simplified devices harken back to days without apps, social media, and a constant desire to have your mobile device at the center of your daily experience. Dumb phones like Light Phone — owned by Joe Hollier and Kaiwei Tang, who met while working as part of an experimental incubator for designers hosted by Google more than a decade ago — focus instead on simple communications. After all, wasn't that the purpose of the cellphone in the first place?

Light Phone is one of many devices in this space, gaining more widespread attention thanks to rap star Kendrick Lamar's collaboration with the brand. While Lamar doesn't own Light Phone, pgLang — a visual media and music company the rapper and songwriter co-owns — partnered with Light in 2023 for a limited edition version of the Light Phone II. Only 250 of these phones were released, and they had unique features like the ability to ask a question, shake the phone, and receive a text-based response on the screen. So, while Lamar once partnered with the company, Light Phone is owned by Hollier and Tang.