4 Minimalist Tech Gadgets Gen Z Can't Get Enough Of

Gen Z and tech are intertwined, not through the active decision to like millennials, but because it's always been there since they entered life. It's also hard to narrow down minimalist technology that they can't get enough of, because ultimately, nearly every major tech device now comes in some minimalist design. Can you blame Jony Ive and Apple for that? Technology and the demographic that was born between 1997 and 2012 have a complicated relationship.

As companies try to drive artificial intelligence or new, improved gadgets, some Gen Zers have reverted to devices that were around when they weren't so much as a twinkle in the eye. However, some of the modern tech they do use tries to do the most with little. From cameras to computers, wearables and more, Gen Z will soon be entirely adults. Maybe soon, they'll wind up writing pieces about the tech that Gen Alpha uses. How minimalist will things get once Generation Beta can form sentences? It could just be a giant white block that shoots out holograms.