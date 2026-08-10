Does It Matter Which Ethernet Port You Use On A Router?

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Modern routers come with multiple Ethernet ports, which can be used for everything from establishing a reliable wired connection with critical devices on your network to attaching a network switch to expand the Ethernet port selection. While all of these ports typically look the same visually on consumer-grade routers, they can have important differences. As a result, it can matter which Ethernet port you use on a router.

A router's Ethernet ports typically differ in two ways: functionality and speed. The functionality difference means whether the port is a WAN (Wide Area Network) or LAN (Local Area Network) port. You use the WAN port to connect the cable from a modem, an optical fiber box, or a wall jack. It connects the router to the internet, which then routes traffic to devices on your network via LAN ports or wirelessly.

The LAN ports are used to connect to devices on your local network, such as a printer or network-attached storage, or to connect to the internet, such as your computer or smart TV. While you would typically be fine using any LAN port, some routers may have different-speed LAN ports or dedicated gaming ports, which can affect connection speed or performance. For example, TP-Link's Archer BE230, one of the best Wi-Fi 7 routers in 2026, has a single 2.5 Gbps LAN port and three 1 Gbps LAN ports. Similarly, the ASUS ROG Rapture GT-BE19000AI, an excellent gaming router, has tons of Ethernet ports, supporting speeds from 1 Gbps to 10 Gbps. One of these Ethernet ports is also a gaming port.