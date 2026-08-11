5 Netflix User Complaints I Hear Most Often (And Agree With)

I have been a Netflix subscriber ever since I had the uncontrollable urge to watch "The Old Guard" back in July 2020. To be honest, my experience with Netflix has been largely positive, since I rarely run out of things to watch — there's nothing like a good Netflix binge to cure boredom. When I am not watching its content, I am playing it. Netflix actually has a good selection of mobile games that are included with the service at no extra charge. I am ashamed to admit that I never played "Red Dead Redemption," but when I saw it on the list of games, I couldn't play fast enough. But there is a dark side to Netflix that even the most loyal netizens agree: Netflix could use some improvement.

Amid all this great content is the looming threat that Netflix will raise its prices down the line, as it does almost every year. People also don't like how shows they get into don't seem to last more than two seasons. The complaints about how Netflix handles shows don't end there, because it seems to have a way of splitting seasons into parts, on top of making its customers wait too long for anticipated seasons to air (I miss the days when shows got a season a year instead of every two or three years). It may not seem like much, but even I have to agree that these complaints quickly add up.