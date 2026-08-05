5 Sci-Fi Sequels That Were Better Than The Original Movie

Sci-fi movies with terrible sequels are often forgettable, but a sequel that's able to surpass the original in quality can truly be something special. A good, original movie can have a lasting impact on audiences, and sequels often carry the burden of needing to surpass them in order to satiate fans. Stray too far from the original, and the film can flop — but not giving audiences more of what they crave can be equally disastrous. A good sequel can be difficult to make, but some franchises manage to pull it off with gusto.

It can be a struggle looking for films that go beyond the first without traversing the "so bad they're actually good" territory like several other sci-fi films. You might have an easier time finding sci-fi movie remakes that are better than the original. Even though many sequels can be obnoxious cash grabs, those that succeeded in pulling in the audience did their best to cement a franchise as a part of cinematic history.

Be sure to grab your popcorn, as we'll also show you where these sequels are available online. From sequels 30 years in the making like "Blade Runner 2049" to movies that will have you hunting (or being hunted by) aliens, cyborgs, and doppelgangers — looking at you, "Aliens" and "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" — these choices are sure to get a conversation going amongst your friends.