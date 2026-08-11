These Apps Can Help Track Your Mileage On Waze - Here's How

Launched in 2009, Waze is a free, crowd-sourced driving navigation app owned by Google that relies on real-time data provided by drivers for information on road hazards, traffic conditions, and other useful updates.

But while Waze is considered by experts to be one of the best navigation apps around, and better than Google Maps for many reasons, some users dislike Waze due to factors such as its limited offline functionality, distracting alerts, background data collection, and inability to automatically track mileage.

While Waze can track your driving mileage, it requires users to have the Waze app open, and doesn't allow you to distinguish between personal and business miles — which is important for those who need to track business miles for IRS mileage expense records. However, there are several free apps that work — or integrate directly with — Waze, allowing you to automatically track the mileage of your work and personal journeys.