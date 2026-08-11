5 Of The Brightest OLED Displays You Can Buy

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When it comes to bright-room performance, LED displays are typically the best screens for combating glare and amplifying HDR details. That said, the best OLED TVs, monitors, and phones have gotten a lot brighter over the past few years. Revered brands like LG continue experimenting with cutting-edge panel tech to deliver the brightest picture possible, and the results are pretty impressive. Classically, OLED panels perform best in a darker space, and that's still true for the most part. The big difference today, though, is that many OLED screens are equipped with brightness-enhancing features. Don't get us wrong: We love celebrating the pros of a great Mini LED TV or monitor over an OLED whenever possible, but we already expect these screens to look bright and colorful in a room filled with ambient lighting. Now, you can count on several OLEDs to do the same.

While not every OLED screen is going to deliver exceptional brightness, there are a handful of TVs, monitors, and phones that push illumination to the next level. In this article, we'll be highlighting the top performers in each category based on their brightness performance, in no specific order. It's worth noting that there's often a difference between HDR and SDR brightness, with the former offering enhanced brightness specifically for specular highlights — quick flashes of light localized to a single area of the screen. It's also worth mentioning that TVs often achieve much higher brightness ratings than desktop monitors, because the latter are optimized for viewing static content up close.