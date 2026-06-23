4 Reasons Mini LED Beats OLED (And 4 Ways OLED Still Wins)

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For most of the existence of OLED displays, the gap in quality compared to LCD was more like the Grand Canyon and less like a crack in the pavement. The biggest barrier to everyone enjoying OLED technology was price, but LCD technology did not stand still by any means.

Over time, engineers kept chipping away at the advantages of OLED, improving LCD panel technology and perhaps most importantly, the backlighting systems that drive them. That's one of the largest differences between OLED and LCD displays. OLEDs produce their own light, but LCD panels don't. So you need to shine a light through the LCD panel to see anything. This is why OLEDs can have such high contrast and offer perfect black levels. With LCDs, even when a given pixel is set to black, light from the backlight still bleeds through, washing it out to a gray color.

With Mini LEDs, the backlighting is provided by an array of hundreds or thousands of small LED lights. These can be precisely controlled to deliver amazing black levels, even in scenes with both bright and dark objects in the same frame. While Mini LED technology still doesn't match OLED in the more expensive technology's core strengths, it has closed that vast gap to the point where OLED's price premium may no longer seem justified. So, should you save your money and embrace Mini LEDs, or stick with the enthusiast's choice, OLED?