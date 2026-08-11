Is Amazon Prime Different In Canada?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many countries have their own Amazon websites, each with their own offerings. You can even buy many of these products through the Amazon Global Store. However, just because you can shop for imports, doesn't mean each Amazon service works the same way. Just look at Amazon Prime in Canada.

If you shop on Amazon, odds are you're familiar with the Amazon Prime membership and all its hidden perks, and many of these benefits are available through Canada's Amazon Prime. You've got free same-day delivery for orders over $25, access to Alexa+ and Twitch subscriptions, and a bonus Amazon music subscription. Oh, and we can't forget about the complimentary Amazon Prime Video and Luna memberships. However, you can find subtle differences if you know where to look.

For starters, Amazon Prime is cheaper in Canada. If you live in the U.S., you need to pay $14.99 a month or $139 a year for membership (unless you qualify for the cheapest Amazon Prime plan through government assistance programs). Canadian Amazon Prime, meanwhile, only costs $9.99 a month or $99 a year. That's Canadian dollars, which equates to around $7.09 a month and $70.53 a year. And if you want to order food, Amazon Prime membership gets you a free Grubhub+ membership, complete with no delivery fees. But if you live in Canada, you get a DoorDash DashPass subscription with Amazon Prime, which also removes delivery fees. Pretty comparable offerings, all things considered.