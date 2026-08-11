4 Disadvantages Of Renting Digital Movies

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I'm old enough to have known the experience of counting down to Friday night. Sitting at home and waiting for your parents to get off work, so that they can take the family to the local Blockbuster and rent a couple of movies. And if you were really lucky, you might even be able to snag a video game too. I mention this because I understand the appeal of renting movies.

In the 1980s, a VHS release could cost upwards of $50, with early DVDs coming in at around $25, or around $50 today when factored for inflation. Renting a movie for a couple of bucks over the weekend simply made more sense, especially when you didn't even know you'd enjoy the film you're renting. In the modern era you might think these points still apply. The truth is a little more complicated.

There are a lot of disadvantages to renting digital movies in 2026, many of which didn't affect people renting films back in the day. From quality issues to pricing factors, the appeal of renting a film digitally comes with a number of pitfalls that might make the viewing experience a worse one over physical media.