Is It Safe To Leave Game Cartridges Inside A Nintendo Switch When You're Not Playing?

Leaving game cartridges inside a Nintendo Switch, even when you're not playing, is fine. While Nintendo never addressed this specific question, gamers seem to agree there's no problem. Also, as a Nintendo fan and customer of the brand for the past 25 years, I've never had a cartridge, CD, or anything like that break, corrupt, or worsen my experience with their consoles. Basically, when the Switch is powered off or in Sleep Mode, the console supplies no power to the card slot, so there's no risk of overheating, electrical damage, or wear on the cartridge components.

The primary "trade-off" would be the mechanical part of the cartridge slot, as the spring mechanism inside the slot would be continuously compressed. However, constant insertion and removal could actually cause more physical wear on both the card's metal contacts and the console's pins, then leaving your copy of "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" inside. Instead of worrying, spend your time discovering these six features you never knew your Nintendo Switch had.

Additionally, the cartridges themselves are solid-state media with no moving parts, which makes them quite durable against everyday drops and minor impacts. However, they could still fail in very specific situations, such as being bent or crushed, getting exposed to moisture, dirt, or liquid, or if they're frequently inserted and removed without care, as that can scrape or damage the gold-plated pins over time.