4 Android Brands With The Worst Software Support

While Google and Samsung offer some of the best update packages on the market for their phones, that's not the case with many other Android manufacturers. That's because such makers prefer to keep shorter policies, offering at most one or two major updates for their smartphones, even when their hardware can last longer than that.

However, this does not mean the phones offered by these brands are bad. Despite the shorter software support, their phones offer better value for money that still makes the purchase somewhat worth it, despite knowing that the phone will not receive updates for long. Usually, you can get stronger hardware or a more powerful battery that you would only find in the flagships of some brands, creating a proposition that can feel fair for many users.

Although updates, especially security patches, matter to many users, the Android phones with longer software support usually charge a higher price. So, users should not compare only this element in a phone, but also what it offers in exchange for a shorter support window. For that reason, we separated some brands that fall short in software support, but still manage to offer advantages.