OnePlus Pad Lite Vs iPad Air: How Do The Two Tablets Compare?

Naturally, the OnePlus Pad Lite and iPad Air M4 will have different software features due to their different operating systems. The OnePlus tablet runs on OxygenOS 15.0.1, which is based on Android 15, while the iPad Air M4 is powered by iPadOS 26. To keep things consistent, we'll focus on three main features: multitasking, note-taking and drawing, and phone sync.

Multitasking is pretty basic on the OnePlus Pad Lite. You can open two apps at the same time and resize them to fit your needs. Just like most other Android tablets, there's also an option to save the app pair, so you can reopen them together with just one tap. In comparison, multitasking is the iPad Air's major strength. It features a Windowed Apps mode, where you can launch, resize, and move multiple apps, just like how you would on a computer.

Moving on, the OnePlus Pad Lite isn't exactly the best tablet for note-taking since it lacks stylus support. You can still use the native Notes app, which comes with drawing and handwriting tools, but you'll have to resort to taking notes and drawing with your finger. As for the iPad Air, you're pretty set as long as you have an Apple Pencil (make sure to get the Pro if you'll be drawing). The iPad responds well to the official stylus and even offers hidden features like opening quick notes on the lock screen.

As for phone sync, the OnePlus tablet can actually compete with the iPad Air. You can screen mirror your OnePlus phone to the tablet for remote control and share clipboards and gallery between the devices. Apple doesn't natively support mirroring the iPhone screen to the iPad, but you can copy and paste between the two.