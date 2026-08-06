4 LG TV Deals You Don't Want To Miss In August 2026

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If you've ever seen an LG TV, you'll know it's hard to beat the kind of black levels and vibrant colors the brand is known for, especially if you're looking at one of its top-rated OLED TVs. Over the last several years, LG TVs have earned much industry recognition for their incredible picture quality. There's also been a lot of bright-room progress. Not all that long ago, most OLEDs didn't look very good in a well-lit space. But advancements in anti-glare tech and increased TV brightness have resulted in LG OLEDs that can combat sunlight and reflections.

LG TVs are sold in a number of sizes, encompassing a wide range of OLED and LED models. Unfortunately, many LG sets are a bit on the expensive side, especially if you're in the market for a larger screen. That said, LG TVs frequently see deals and discounts. If you're planning to buy a new TV at some point this month, we went ahead and scouted four terrific LG TV deals you should take a look at. Models like the LG B5 Series are already in short supply. If you're interested in the 77-inch B5 deal that Best Buy is offering, buying sooner rather than later is your best bet to lock in both the discounted price and TV availability.