4 LG TV Deals You Don't Want To Miss In August 2026
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If you've ever seen an LG TV, you'll know it's hard to beat the kind of black levels and vibrant colors the brand is known for, especially if you're looking at one of its top-rated OLED TVs. Over the last several years, LG TVs have earned much industry recognition for their incredible picture quality. There's also been a lot of bright-room progress. Not all that long ago, most OLEDs didn't look very good in a well-lit space. But advancements in anti-glare tech and increased TV brightness have resulted in LG OLEDs that can combat sunlight and reflections.
LG TVs are sold in a number of sizes, encompassing a wide range of OLED and LED models. Unfortunately, many LG sets are a bit on the expensive side, especially if you're in the market for a larger screen. That said, LG TVs frequently see deals and discounts. If you're planning to buy a new TV at some point this month, we went ahead and scouted four terrific LG TV deals you should take a look at. Models like the LG B5 Series are already in short supply. If you're interested in the 77-inch B5 deal that Best Buy is offering, buying sooner rather than later is your best bet to lock in both the discounted price and TV availability.
LG TV and Wall Mount/TV Stand Deal
One of the best LG TV deals we tracked down this month is actually an LG exclusive, and the offer is good until August 30. When you purchase one of several LG TVs in a 55-inch size or larger, you'll be eligible for a free wall mounting service, as well as a free wall mount. The delivery and install is handled by Angi. Here are the eligible LG TVs and LG wall mounts:
- 100MRGB95BU & WB24GDB
- 100QNED84BU & WB24GDB
- 86MRGB95BUA & WB24GDB
- 85QNED84BUA & WB24GCB
- 85QNED75BUA & WB24GCB
- 85QNED74BUA & WB24GCB
- OLED83C6HUP & WB24GCB
- OLED83B6GUA & WB24GCB
- 75MRGB95BUA & WB24GCB
- OLED77C6HUP & OLW480B
- OLED77B6GUA & OLW480B
- OLED65C6PUA & OLW480B
- OLED55C6PUA & OLW480B
- OLED77C5PUA & OLW480B
- OLED65C5PUA & OLW480B
A similar offer applies if you'd rather purchase an LG TV with an LG TV stand:
- OLED83G6WUA & ST-G4WR8377
- OLED77G6WUA & ST-G4WR8377
- OLED97G6WUA & SQ-G2DT97
- OLED65G6WUA & SA-G5SN65
- OLED55G6WUA & SA-G5SN55
The wall mount, TV stand, and wall mounting/stand assembly are only zeroed out after correctly adding all deal items to your online transaction. We should also mention that Angi will not uninstall and haul away an existing TV. If any detail items are removed from your order, the promotional savings are voided.
Taking a closer look at this promo, it looks like LG is trying to get more folks to buy its midrange and premium OLEDs, as well as upper-tier LED models like the 100-inch RGB 95BU and 100-inch QNED 84B. Additionally, many of these sets are already on sale, which could mean even more savings.
LG QNED 84B
While LG is most revered for its impressive OLED TVs, the manufacturer also produces a number of LED LCD sets. As luck would have it, the LG QNED 84B is on sale through Amazon and Best Buy this month. Size options include 55, 65, 75, 85, and 100 inches, and the biggest markdowns are on the largest screens. For a limited time, that means the 100-inch 84B is discounted to $3,800 ($1,200 savings), the 85-inch to $1,500 ($1,000 savings), and the 75-inch to $1,000 ($800 savings).
Released in 2026, the QNED 84B uses Mini LED technology to deliver exceptional brightness and rich colors. LG's a8 AI Processor does a solid job at optimizing sources and dialing in clarity, so even older movies and shows have the potential to look cleaner. Thanks to the TV's native 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 connectivity (on two of the four ports), the QNED 84B is a great choice for gaming, too.
Customer feedback leans toward the positive for the QNED 84B. At Best Buy, the 65-inch size scored 4.8 out of 5 stars, based on 41 reviews. Most folks think the picture quality is great, and that the TV holds up well in a bright room. People have had a love-hate relationship with the LG Magic Remote for a minute, though, and it seems the trend continues for the 84B. One reviewer put it best: "The remote takes some getting used to."
LG 77-inch B5 Series
Tracking LG OLED TV release years has been fairly straightforward since 2021: the ending model digit is the '20s year the TV released. You'll be hard-pressed to find 2024 sets or older still new, but the LG B5 Series is still sold brand-new at Best Buy. Technically, only the 77-inch version is available, but it has an impressive $1,500 markdown! With a $3,000 list price, the TV is now down to $1,500, which means you can score it for half off while this deal lasts.
When it hit the market in 2025, the LG B5 was considered an entry-level OLED, but also a TV that could punch above its weight class. The B5 delivers inky black levels and the kind of deep contrast that OLEDs are renowned for. It also supports up to 4K/120Hz, and has full HDMI 2.1 connectivity on all four inputs. That makes it a great TV for gaming, and thanks to the set's wide viewing angle, there won't be a bad seat in your living room.
More than 480 Best Buy customers shared feedback on the LG 77-inch B5 Series, resulting in a 4.7-out-of-5-star score. Folks dig the picture quality and simple setup, but a handful of reviews mentioned inconsistent smart TV performance. Unfortunately, interfaces like LG's webOS and Samsung's Tizen UI don't run as smoothly as platforms like Google TV and Roku OS.
LG 85-inch QNED 73B
The LG 85-inch QNED 73B is a 2026 Mini LED that normally sells for $1,400, but you'll be able to order one for $980 while the markdown lasts. It's also one of the only LG TVs that's exclusively sold at Amazon. But that's not the only benefit of this promo: Amazon offers a couple of free delivery options, too. For no additional charge, you can either have the QNED 73B brought directly to the room it's going to live in, or have it brought to the room and unboxed. For the latter, the delivery team will also haul away the TV box.
Do keep in mind that the biggest thing going for the QNED 73B is its low price. This OLED doesn't offer the strongest bright-room performance and is limited to a native 60Hz refresh rate. It also doesn't support Dolby Vision or HDR10+. As for fanfare, there were 78 users who shared feedback on this model, earning the LG-Amazon creation 3.8 out of 5 stars. It's no great mystery to anyone that LG and Amazon cut corners to achieve such a low price, so don't be surprised by the TV's cheap build quality. We also read that the TV delivers lackluster sound; it may be worth laying down a few extra bills for a decent soundbar to go with it.