7 Gadgets That Make Retro Audio Feel Modern
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It doesn't matter how good modern audio products become; people keep pining for the moldy oldies. Multiple old technologies have had their moment in the sun over the last few years, including vinyl records, cassette tapes, wired headphones, and even CDs. One of the big things about switching to one of these retro technologies is that it's not usually compatible with modern tech, forcing the user to make a choice between old and new, thereby doubling the number of audio gadgets one needs if they want to enjoy everything.
The good news is that it doesn't have to be that way. An increasing number of products exist that combine retro audio with modern accouterments like Bluetooth support. These products may not have the same charm as actual retro audio tech collectors want, but they can still scratch that itch while filling multiple roles in your audio setup, thereby saving you money on having to buy different pieces of hardware for each individual thing. This is especially helpful if you're just starting out and you don't have a huge collection of retro audio to play yet, since you can use Spotify to fill in the gaps.
So, whether it's wanting a cassette player because you saw one in "Stranger Things," or you crave that telltale fuzzy warmth of a vinyl record, or even because you want the old-school physical controls and the joy of owning something old and cool, you can find ways to blend that old tech with the new so you don't miss a beat.
Audio-Technica AT-LP70XBT wireless turn table
Vinyl records are arguably one of the most surprising and interesting revivals. The format became out of date decades ago, but stores are popping up all over the place, and people are buying vinyls. By most accounts, the ritual of picking an album (which you own, unlike on streaming services), putting it on the turntable, and listening to it is all part of the experience. Something that would work well for this is the Audio-Technica AT-LP70XBT.
This little guy is a turntable capable of playing your record collection. It plays records at 33-1/3 and 45 RPM, covering all the bases for records you can find today, with it only missing the 78 RPM desirable for very old, very fragile records. It also has some good connection options, including an RCA output for speakers and Bluetooth for headphones or speakers, letting it slide into your existing setup if you already own Bluetooth stuff. The needle cartridge is also replaceable, with Audio-Technica selling user-replaceable ones for about $54.
This is one of those products that fills all the needs and brings your retro audio to modern formats like Bluetooth. It is not your only option, though. Sony has a very similar product, the PS-LX3BT, that also includes the ability to connect to a PC through USB. Of course, if you want the retro look too, the Retrolife Record Player has a vintage look, built-in speakers, and even support for 78 BPM.
We Are Rewind cassette player
Cassettes are also seeing a significant spike in interest as people want to enjoy the nostalgia of the legendary Sony Walkman or the joys of owning an actual item that you can listen to over and over again that has physical controls, things that you don't get with music streaming. You can go two directions with cassette players. The first is a regular cassette player with some modern features like Bluetooth, and the other is a cassette player that benefits from advancements in technology from the 1980s to today.
For the former, the We Are Rewind cassette player is a good way to go. These play cassette tapes just like their predecessors decades ago while coming with a retro-inspired design. You get the usual stuff like all the buttons and a headphone output, also like the old days. It features Bluetooth so you can listen over a Bluetooth headphone or speakers if you prefer to go that route. It also has a rechargeable battery instead of the AA batteries that us older folks used to need for our Walkmans. It's also made of metal like the higher-end cassette player from the old days, which is nice.
For those looking for a more audiophile experience, the FiiO CP13 cassette player combines the ability to play physical cassettes with modern stuff like a rechargeable battery and an op-amp, which lets you run more juice to your headphones while reducing distortion.
Philips portable boombox
Portable cassette players weren't the only way to listen to cassette tapes on the go. A lot of kids owned boomboxes during the 1990s and early 2000s, including me. These let you listen to CDs, the radio, or a cassette tape from your room, and, with the addition of a battery, you could take it with you wherever you and your friends hung out. These still exist and have gotten some meaningful updates over the years. For this, the Philips Portable Boombox is a way to enjoy the nostalgia while retaining plenty of functionality.
It has most of the same stuff you'd see in a boombox from back then. You can play cassette tapes, CDs, and listen to FM radio. The only thing you can't do that many of the older machines did was record cassette tapes from your FM radio, something I personally used to do all the time to make mixtapes. In exchange, you get a USB port that lets you play MP3s directly off a flash drive and Bluetooth connectivity so you can stream music from your phone.
These were popular fixtures in bedrooms and garages in my neck of the woods as a kid, and the Philips would be perfect for that use. If you really want the more old-school look and feel, with the tape recording, you can find tons of old boomboxes on eBay, but they don't have the modern tech in them.
Sennheiser Momentum 5 Wireless
It's true that the Sennheiser Momentum 5 Wireless is one of the newest audio upgrades you can make in 2026, but there's a decent amount of retro audio soul in these little things. For starters, they are a Bluetooth wireless headphone, which makes them modern no matter how you shake it. It's the latest in Sennheiser's over-the-ear lineup and includes tons of modern features like an app to control the EQ, modern active noise canceling, and enough high-end Bluetooth codecs to satisfy almost anyone, including LDAC, aptX Adaptive, and others. In short, it's a modern headphone.
However, it has everything you need for a retro audio experience too. Every pair comes with a carrying case, and contained within that carrying case is a 3.5mm headphone cable that you can use to hook it up to old stuff like cassette players, CD players, or even your smartphone, since listening to wired audio on a smartphone is quickly becoming retro too.
The big thing, though, is that unlike most Bluetooth headphones, the Momentum 5 Wireless has a user-replaceable battery. Being able to replace the battery gives it new life that reminds us of audio products before planned obsolescence became a thing. It's becoming rare in modern tech, giving the Momentum 5 Wireless a bit more of an old-school experience than other high-end Bluetooth headphones on the market.
Retro Manufacturing car stereo
There are many joys of owning a classic car. You get the rumble of those old V8s, the ride quality that only comes from fat tires, and a lot of people enjoy the looks of those old boxes of metal. Buying and maintaining a classic car can be a bit of a pain, but if you're in the hobby, then it's largely worth it. Restoring the car usually means putting in the stock stereo because that's the original equipment, but did you know that you can get radios that look like original equipment but come with modern technology?
There are several companies that do this, including Retro Manufacturing and Vintage Car Audio. The process is actually pretty simple. You order a car stereo that matches your vehicle's original stereo and install it like you would the original stereo. However, these modern-retro hybrids include niceties like Bluetooth so you can stream your Spotify playlist through your car speakers like a modern car, but with the benefit of enjoying it the way they did in the 1960s and '70s, with the top down and the open road in front of you.
This isn't limited to very old cars. Some companies like Blaupunkt sell those super colorful, single-DIN car stereos that many people installed in their cars in the 1990s and early 2000s before Bluetooth became standard equipment. They feature Bluetooth, USB, SD card, and aux cable support. Of course, you'll need a car from those years to complete the look.
Qudelix 5K
You can buy a USB-C to 3.5mm dongle on Amazon for a few bucks if you want to listen to your headphones wired. It's much more challenging to take your headphones and turn them into wireless headphones, but it is possible. One good example of this is the Qudelix 5K. This little thing lets you plug your headphones into it, and then it connects to your phone over Bluetooth using high-end codecs like LDAC to listen to your wired headphones over a Bluetooth connection.
Going this route has benefits. For starters, there's enough audiophile tech in one of these to power expensive headphones, even those from years gone by. The Qudelix also has a microphone so you can conduct phone calls or voice chats with it, which adds a modern touch to old wired headphones. I own one of these and use it almost every day with my wired Sennheiser headphones, and I don't have any complaints.
If you want more power or longer battery life, the options exist but do get more expensive. The Qudelix 5K is a heck of a value at $99 (comparatively speaking), but you can get something like the FiiO BTR17, which includes a larger battery, more power, and a larger size, but also at twice the cost. Whether or not adding modern features to your 20-year-old Sennheiser HD650s is entirely subjective. Regardless of your choice, devices like these let you modernize your wired headphones, which tend to last longer than wireless headphones anyway.
Sony STRDH190
Stereo receivers are also having a moment, although arguably not as big as vinyl records and cassette players. Many people my age grew up with one of these in the house. They are basically command centers for your entertainment setup. You can plug in your speakers, plug in various inputs, and jam out. Admittedly, the resurgence is mostly focused on actual vintage gear for those iconic designs that are simultaneously archaic and timeless. However, if you want the experience of a stereo receiver with modern features, that is entirely possible to do.
A good option with a mix of value and features is the Sony STRDH190. It supports four audio sources, like a TV, your computer, or even one of the turntables mentioned above. You can also attach up to four speakers the old-fashioned way with speaker wire to the back. Once all connected, you can jam to tunes how you want. It also comes with Bluetooth, letting you quickly and easily stream your music to your home speaker setup without an additional adapter or dongle. It also has a lower profile and sleeker design if those old stereo receivers are maybe a little too busy for your tastes.
Stereo systems like these are pretty easy to find. The Yamaha R-S20BL has nearly identical features but an older look, or you can go with something like the Yamaha RX300A, which supports up to seven speakers, five HDMI inputs, and two additional audio sources while also coming with Bluetooth.
How we chose these audio products
The retro audio market is a giant mess. There are a ton of devices that are actually modern devices but with a retro-looking coat of paint. Those products were stricken from this list immediately because they are more aesthetic than functional, and a Bluetooth speaker that looks like an old Marshall amplifier is no doubt cool, but not really a good way to interact with retro audio products like vinyl records or cassette tapes.
Instead, we focused on things like turntables, cassette players, and other products where you can go on eBay, find an old cassette, buy it, and actually interact with it. It turns out that a lot of reliable companies like Sony, Audio-Technica, FiiO, Yamaha, and others still interact with these markets, so finding reliable companies making these products was actually pretty easy. From there, it was cross-referencing with both customer and pro reviews to make sure the products were good and making sure that they all let users interact with retro audio with modern additions, usually Bluetooth but sometimes in other ways too, like rechargeable batteries.