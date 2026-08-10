7 Gadgets That Make Retro Audio Feel Modern

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It doesn't matter how good modern audio products become; people keep pining for the moldy oldies. Multiple old technologies have had their moment in the sun over the last few years, including vinyl records, cassette tapes, wired headphones, and even CDs. One of the big things about switching to one of these retro technologies is that it's not usually compatible with modern tech, forcing the user to make a choice between old and new, thereby doubling the number of audio gadgets one needs if they want to enjoy everything.

The good news is that it doesn't have to be that way. An increasing number of products exist that combine retro audio with modern accouterments like Bluetooth support. These products may not have the same charm as actual retro audio tech collectors want, but they can still scratch that itch while filling multiple roles in your audio setup, thereby saving you money on having to buy different pieces of hardware for each individual thing. This is especially helpful if you're just starting out and you don't have a huge collection of retro audio to play yet, since you can use Spotify to fill in the gaps.

So, whether it's wanting a cassette player because you saw one in "Stranger Things," or you crave that telltale fuzzy warmth of a vinyl record, or even because you want the old-school physical controls and the joy of owning something old and cool, you can find ways to blend that old tech with the new so you don't miss a beat.