8 New Audio Upgrades To Look Out For In 2026

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With the release of devices like the Sonos Play and the AirPods Max 2, some impressive new audio gear has already launched in 2026, but there's still plenty to look forward to, especially beyond the usual wireless headphones and speakers. This year's audio releases are full of new turntables, bookshelf speakers for the living room, and an increasing number of devices with Dolby Atmos support. If you care about great sound quality and new gadgets, several standout launches from brands like Sony, Denon, Pioneer, and Klipsch are worth paying attention to as well.

Whether you want better audio in your car, a refined listening experience with Hi-Fi headphones, or maximum immersion in the living room, we have quite a diverse list here to cater to all types of needs. We only stuck to products that have received strong early impressions from both users and experts. With that, here are the most promising new audio upgrades to look out for in 2026.