8 New Audio Upgrades To Look Out For In 2026
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With the release of devices like the Sonos Play and the AirPods Max 2, some impressive new audio gear has already launched in 2026, but there's still plenty to look forward to, especially beyond the usual wireless headphones and speakers. This year's audio releases are full of new turntables, bookshelf speakers for the living room, and an increasing number of devices with Dolby Atmos support. If you care about great sound quality and new gadgets, several standout launches from brands like Sony, Denon, Pioneer, and Klipsch are worth paying attention to as well.
Whether you want better audio in your car, a refined listening experience with Hi-Fi headphones, or maximum immersion in the living room, we have quite a diverse list here to cater to all types of needs. We only stuck to products that have received strong early impressions from both users and experts. With that, here are the most promising new audio upgrades to look out for in 2026.
Pioneer Sphera
If you spend a lot of time in your car, a good audio system certainly makes the experience more enjoyable. There are plenty of ways to upgrade your car's audio, but the Pioneer Sphera is one of the more interesting solutions. The elevator pitch is simple here: the Sphera is an aftermarket in-dash receiver that brings Dolby Atmos audio to your car. The catch here is that you need an iPhone, as the system currently only supports Atmos with Apple CarPlay and Apple Music. You also need to have a minimum of four speakers in your car for Dolby Atmos to work.
As long as you meet these requirements, Dolby Atmos will change how your music physically travels through the cabin. You'll hear experience separation between the speakers and the channels, a wider soundstage, and get close to the experience of being in the middle of a concert or studio. Crutchfield tested the Sphera in a 2016 Toyota Camry, and even though the factory speakers of that car weren't anything special, Dolby Atmos provided a remarkably improved experience with better separation and immersion. The retail price is high ($1,300), but as this is a first-generation product, the early adopter tax is not a big surprise.
Audeze LCD 5-S
Audeze's LCD series of headphones is beloved by audiophiles, particularly by folks who want a sound that is truly different from mainstream options. The Audeze LCD 5-S feature planar magnetic drivers that have a unique design compared to traditional dynamic drivers present in most headphones. With the introduction of large internal magnets that push and pull a flat diaphragm to produce sound, planar magnetic drivers deliver better bass, lower distortion, and improved accuracy. The original LCD 5 headphones were already impressive, but the LCD 5-S are an improvement in every way.
Firstly, because of the lower clamping pressure and new earpads, they offer much better comfort. These cans also introduce what Audeze calls SLAM: a pressure-relieving mechanism that improves bass and lowers distortion. According to testing from SoundNews, the bass response is nearly perfect out of the box, and the headphones do a great job of handling distortion even at unusually high volumes. The transient response — how quickly your headphone's driver reacts to sudden changes in sound — is also very sharp here.
However, this pair won't be for those just dipping their toes into audiophile headphones, certainly not with the eyewatering price of $4,500. But if you're a seasoned listener who can appreciate the improvements offered by the LCD 5-S, then these are certainly headphones to look out for.
Cambridge Audio L/R S
Cambridge Audio is mostly known for its stereo receivers and amplifiers, but the L/R series is the brand's first foray into active wireless stereo speakers. The L/R S is the most compact set of the bunch (L/R M is a bit bigger, with L/R X being the biggest), and they are the perfect size for most desk setups. You can pair these speakers to your phone via Bluetooth, but they also support physical inputs: RCA line-in, optical, and USB-C.
Around the back, there's also a toggle switch with two options: Near Wall and Free Space. Both modes optimize the audio based on how you place the speakers, so you'll want to adjust this according to your setup. There's another toggle switch for enabling/disabling "desk top" mode, which can help optimize sound when placed on a desk. Reviews are already out for these speakers, and the general consensus is that they sound great. PCGamer's review praised the bass capabilities, the exciting sound signature for gaming, and the wide soundstage.
Sony PS-LX5BT Turntable
The Sony PS-LX5BT is a great modern turntable designed for people who want the warm sound of vinyl without any of the fuss. With a single button press, it automatically cues and plays the record, and resets the tonearm when the music is done. It even lets you wirelessly stream hi-res audio to your wireless speakers or headphones via Bluetooth. The P-S LX5BT is also equipped with a phono stage, eliminating the need for extra gear if you want to plug it into an amplifier or powered speakers.
On top of all these conveniences and modern features, this Sony turntable doesn't sacrifice sound quality either. TechRadar praised its overall performance both wirelessly and with physical inputs. Bass sounds nice and controlled, the mids have plenty of detail, and the soundstage is spacious. Of course, as it's just a turntable, the actual quality you hear from your record will depend on what speaker or headphones you hook it up to. Still, for $500, the overall value is strong for enjoying your vinyls with modern conveniences.
Edifier M90
Edifier has always made great speakers for desk setups, and the Edifier M90 speakers are no different. Perhaps the most interesting part about this model is the fact that they feature HDMI eARC. The introduction of this port enables better audio quality when using them with a TV without getting rid of stereo separation. If you want to use these as computer speakers, though, you also have the option of a 3.5mm line-in, an optical input, and Bluetooth 6.0 with LDAC (a Bluetooth codec with a higher bitrate).
In terms of sound quality, Headfonics' testing found the bass was particularly impressive when using HDMI eARC, and there was plenty of detail to be found in the highs. The wide soundstage has also earned a fair bit of praise despite being more compact than most living room speakers. At $370, these are not only an affordable set of great-sounding speakers, but they're also a viable alternative to bulkier systems with separate receivers, amps, and speakers. For those who don't want to deal with the hassle of setting up a whole custom system, these won't disappoint if you want strong audio quality out of the box.
Denon Home 400
The Denon Home 400 is a premium wireless smart speaker that directly competes with one of the best AirPlay speakers, the Sonos Era 300. It features support for both Spotify and Tidal Connect over Wi-Fi, along with AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth. As the Home 400 is more geared towards audiophiles, it natively supports 24-bit/192kHz audio without downsampling. It features a total of six drivers, two of which are up-firing drivers that help deliver the height needed for Dolby Atmos. The USB-C port also supports FLAC files, which is something you don't get with the Sonos Era 300.
With all the makings of a great wireless speaker, the performance is unsurprisingly excellent. Thanks to the six separate channels, the overall separation and imaging are great. There's enough volume here to fill a room, clarity is excellent, and it consistently sounds great across a wide variety of genres. However, one caveat here is that there's no built-in voice assistant at all. This is the area where the Denon Home 400 and Sonos Era 300 differ the most. The Sonos features excellent voice control, while the Denon focuses more on audio quality with features like FLAC and native 24-bit/192kHz support.
Klipsch The Nines II
Klipsch is no stranger to powerful speakers with a classic design, and The Nines II carry that ethos forward. They are 18-inch-tall speakers that weigh over 33 lbs, which certainly makes them bigger than most bookshelf speakers. Designed for the modern living room, the Nines II feature Dolby Atmos, HDMI eARC, and Wi-Fi streaming (Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Google Cast). These speakers excel in the bass department, with low-end that hits hard but also remains tight and in control. They are great for watching movies, and they retain plenty of detail when listening to various music genres.
The Nines II also come with an included microphone to set up Dirac Live Room Correction. This feature maps out the positioning of your speakers, the room, and any furniture to calibrate volume level and optimize sound quality. The speakers feature a classic and simplistic design in three finishes: black, red oak, and walnut. If you care for the stereo experience over the convenience of a singular soundbar for your TV, these are worth paying attention to.
Sennheiser Momentum 5 Wireless
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless is already one of the best Hi-Fi wireless headphones, but the newer version adds a lot of interesting features. With the Momentum 5 Wireless, Sennheiser has introduced a user-replaceable battery, which improves overall longevity. At the time of writing, we don't have any word on how much the replaceable battery will cost, but you hopefully won't have to replace it for a couple of years anyway. Other than this major win for repairability, the Momentum 5 features notably better active noise cancellation than its predecessor.
In terms of sound quality, the Momentum series is geared more toward a mainstream listening experience over what audiophiles might expect. As a result, these are bass-forward headphones with plenty of energy in the higher frequencies. The headphones also do a better job of handling distortion than most mainstream wireless headphones. At $400, they are worth considering over the pricier AirPods Max 2 ($550) and Sony WH1000XM6 ($460).