5 Of The Best Modern Turntables You Can Buy

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For many, vinyl records can be the ultimate listening experience. Though some may argue whether vinyl sounds better than digital audio, there's something about interacting with records that's hard to beat. With physical media making a comeback, we wanted to look at some of the best modern turntables available on the market, and many on this list may have you hearing your favorite music like it was the first time again.

Experienced music buffs are likely already familiar with vinyl as an audio format, but those new to the scene are likely to appreciate the analog warmth it provides. There's a unique charm to vinyl that many can find unmatched, and holding a 12-inch copy of your favorite record's album art as you listen can be a cool experience. With this in mind, we want to explore record players that were well-reviewed by actual users, and we tried to include a little something for everyone on this list.

For complete beginners, remember that you'll need a few additional items to get a turntable going, including a stereo receiver and some external speakers or headphones, whereas those who already have a home audio setup may want to consider gadgets that can upgrade an old stereo system. If you're new to the world of vinyl, be sure to do some additional research before reaching for your wallet, as the quest for the best possible audio can often be never-ending.