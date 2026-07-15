5 Of The Best Modern Turntables You Can Buy
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For many, vinyl records can be the ultimate listening experience. Though some may argue whether vinyl sounds better than digital audio, there's something about interacting with records that's hard to beat. With physical media making a comeback, we wanted to look at some of the best modern turntables available on the market, and many on this list may have you hearing your favorite music like it was the first time again.
Experienced music buffs are likely already familiar with vinyl as an audio format, but those new to the scene are likely to appreciate the analog warmth it provides. There's a unique charm to vinyl that many can find unmatched, and holding a 12-inch copy of your favorite record's album art as you listen can be a cool experience. With this in mind, we want to explore record players that were well-reviewed by actual users, and we tried to include a little something for everyone on this list.
For complete beginners, remember that you'll need a few additional items to get a turntable going, including a stereo receiver and some external speakers or headphones, whereas those who already have a home audio setup may want to consider gadgets that can upgrade an old stereo system. If you're new to the world of vinyl, be sure to do some additional research before reaching for your wallet, as the quest for the best possible audio can often be never-ending.
Technics SL-100C Hi-Fi Record Player
Available on Amazon with a 4.4-star rating and 146 reviews, the $1,399.99 Technics SL-100C Hi-Fi Record Player includes an Audio-Technica VM95C cartridge (the device that transmits audio from the record to the player) that promises high-fidelity sound without an overly complicated setup. Technics actually made our list as one of the better companies when we ranked the major vinyl player brands from best to worst for their high reliability.
With a modern, minimalist design, the SL-100C includes a motor drive that utilizes technology from Technics's SL-1200G and SL-1000R models, which promises better control. The back surface of the drive even has deadening rubber for eliminating resonance. Along with an auto-lifter that raises the cartridge when a record ends, there's also a static-balance universal S-shaped tonearm featuring spring and rubber insulators for vibration damping. The auto-lifter is also designed to eliminate "electrical or vibrational impact" to help vinyl records avoid stylus wear.
Looking at what customers have to say about the player, one user compared its sound quality to that of the SL-1200GR, while another noted that the player requires little maintenance or setup. Several users also refer to it as "a tank" for its build quality. However, some do complain about the automatic tone arm lift, stating that it feels cheap. Certain customers also replaced the included cartridge, with one recommending the AT-VM95SH. Nonetheless, this can be a good one for those looking for solid build quality from a reliable brand.
Sony PS-LX3BT Wireless Bluetooth Turntable
Available for $398, the Sony PS-LX3BT Wireless Bluetooth Turntable may have a simple design, but there are still some technical specs lurking past its minimalist approach. Though some may think of Sony for its televisions and PlayStation consoles, the company is also known for producing some quality audio products, including speakers approved by Consumer Reports. One of the big draws for this player is that it features wired and wireless Bluetooth connection options, and its Qualcomm aptX adaptive audio codec ensures 96kHz/24-bit Hi-Res wireless audio.
Along with a switchable phono EQ that lets the system connect to a variety of speakers, components, and home stereos even if they lack a phono input, there's also a pivot-bearing aluminum tone arm with one-step fully automatic playback. Sony also promises smooth tracking and warm analog audio with its moving-magnet cartridge, and the aluminum die-cast platter aims to provide stable rotation for more accurate sound. The player also supports 33 ⅓ and 45 rpm speeds.
Holding the No. 15 position on Amazon's list of Audio & Video turntables, the PS-LX3BT also maintains a 4.5-star rating with 4,018 reviews. Overall, users find the device to be a good value for the money, with one self-proclaimed audiophile noting that it can sound "shockingly good" for the price. Complementing how easy it is to set up and use, some users do complain that it can feel cheaply made. However, with a respected name behind it, those who like the price may want to check it out.
Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2 Turntable
With a 4.6-star rating and 139 reviews on Amazon, the $799 Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2 is a belt-driven player with noteworthy specs beyond its array of color options. We also found the company's Debut Carbon Evo to be one of the best record players for audiophiles. Along with being well-reviewed, this player comes with a Pick it MM EVO cartridge that features 22 dB at 1 kHz channel separation and a 20-20,000kHz frequency response.
Promising to be true balanced-ready, the anti-magnetic die-cast aluminum platter can handle MM and MC cartridges and also includes thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) damping. To dispel any potential resonance from a cartridge, this machine also includes a CNC-milled aluminum tonearm bearing block for lower friction and greater stability. The tonearm itself is composed of a single piece of carbon. At 33 speeds, the Debut Evo has a wow and flutter (pitch inaccuracies) of +/-0,16 % and +/-0,14% at 45 speeds, along with a 68dB signal-to-noise ratio.
92% of Amazon users rate the Debut Evo 2 4 stars or higher, with one user complimenting the player for its clarity, balance, and detail. Multiple reviews also focus on the overall build quality, with one noting it can be good for an audiophile's entertainment system. On the flip side, one user remarks that the machine may not be well-suited for heavier rock music, as the higher frequencies may be overwhelming. For the price, users may find this to be a great entry point into audiophile equipment.
Marantz TT-15S1 Manual Belt-Drive Premium Turntable
Here's where we enter the big leagues. If you're not familiar, Marantz is actually an audio brand owned by Samsung — who seems to have a knack for acquiring audio companies — and the $3,000 Marantz TT-15S1 Manual Belt-Drive Premium Turntable pushes itself into the territory of higher-end audiophile equipment. Along with a floating motor-mount construction that aims to deaden vibrations and prevent distortion, there are additional features that justify the price of this player.
One of the big selling points of this turntable is its Virtuoso MM cartridge, which features an ebony wood body, an aluminum cantilever, and a diamond stylus. For a little perspective, this cartridge alone goes for $1,200 on Amazon and touts stellar stereo channel matching with minimal phase error and distortion. Additionally, the Marantz turntable includes an AC asynchronous motor, a reference-class anodized-aluminum tonearm, and a solid-plinth belt drive. Users can even adjust the player's feet to keep them stable on uneven surfaces.
Maintaining a 4.3-star rating with 109 reviews, the Virtuoso cartridge is praised for its ease of assembly, while one user appreciated its warmth and bass response. Users also find the product to be a value given the inclusion of the tonearm and cartridge. However, multiple users do report having issues with the belt and its alignment, with several noting that it may slip. Nonetheless, this one may be geared toward those who view their audio equipment as much an investment as a listening experience.
Fluance RT82 Reference High Fidelity Vinyl Turntable
Rounding out our list is the Amazon's Choice Fluance RT82 Reference High Fidelity Vinyl Turntable for $349.99. Promising a pure analog experience, this item includes an Ortofon OM10 elliptical cartridge that delivers a balanced presentation with a flat frequency response and crisp voicing without coloration. For those interested, Fluance is also known to produce some of the best wireless speakers for audiophiles.
With a modern, minimalist design, the RT82 cabinet features a real-wood finish and an adjustable resonance-damping feed to prevent micro-vibrations from affecting the user's experience. This turntable also includes a servo-controlled belt-drive motor with a regulating optical sensor that measures and adjusts acceleration and linear velocity to deliver wow and flutter of 0.07%. Additionally, the balanced S-shaped tonearm relies on no electronics as the signal path moves from the tip of the stylus to the RCA outputs. However, be aware that this turntable does not include a preamp.
The Fluance RT82 holds a 4.8-star rating out of 1,537 reviews on Amazon, with 96% of customers rating it 4-stars or higher. Users find this turntable great for beginners or anyone on a budget, and it also has nice features to set it up easily. However, users note that it may be difficult to find replacement parts for this unit, though they still find the sound impressive. This one is worth considering if price is a factor.
How we determined these modern turntables
As we built this list, we scoured the web and a variety of sources, including user feedback on Reddit, to determine some of the best modern turntables. In terms of price, we did our best to offer a variety of devices at different price points while still keeping things as reasonable as possible for a typical consumer (audiophile equipment can be notoriously expensive). As we looked for these items, we made sure that nothing was rated below 4 stars based on hundreds, if not thousands, of reviews and bonus points were given to Amazon's Choice items. Along with sound and build quality being significant factors, we also did our best to find turntables with something unique.