Was The Sega Genesis More Powerful Than The Super Nintendo?

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If you did a lot of gaming during the '90s, you either played on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) or the Sega Genesis (Sega Mega Drive in Europe) — at least until the legendary Sony PlayStation was born. However, deciding between the SNES and the Genesis was no easy task since nobody could parse which was the more powerful console. And that's ultimately because the answer isn't cut and dry.

The belief that the Sega Genesis outclassed the Super Nintendo primarily stemmed from Sega's advertising campaigns. People at Sega used the term "blast processing" to help market the Genesis and cement the idea that the console was more powerful than the SNES. Well, that and the phrase "Sega does what Nintendon't." However, when you examine the internal hardware, you will notice that each had their own strengths. The CPU of the SNES ran at 3.58 MHz and the console had 128 KB of RAM, whereas the Genesis' CPU could process at a much faster 7.67 MHz but worked with a comparatively scant 64 KB of RAM. As a result, games on the Genesis processed faster, but only slightly so.

Ironically, despite heavily leaning on the concept of "blast processing" for marketing, the Sega Genesis didn't actually use the technology. Yes, blast processing was an actual process that would have let the internal hardware change the color of every pixel individually. The technology was there, but implementation was almost impossible, at least on standard cartridge-based games. Games that utilized the Sega CD add-on could have used blast processing to fuel their graphics, but none of them ever did. So even though the Sega Genesis was perhaps an iota faster than the SNES, blast processing played no part in that feat.