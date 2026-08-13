4 Of The Best Routers With More Than 4 Ports

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An entry-level router may provide good enough Wi-Fi coverage for the simplest of setups, but many home networks demand more. We're talking dual- and triple-band connectivity, especially if your house or apartment is packed to the brim with internet-connected devices. The ability to assign specific devices to specific bands can help to reduce bottlenecking, but the best way to sidestep Wi-Fi concerns altogether is to take advantage of Ethernet ports.

Most routers — whether a standalone unit or a multi-node mesh system — include both WAN and LAN ports. And while Wide Area Network (WAN) is typically a modem-only connection to an upstream internet connection, the Local Area Network (LAN) is meant for components like game consoles, streaming devices, smart TVs, etc. When they're connected via Ethernet, these devices stop competing with your home's Wi-Fi-only hardware, which often results in a stronger, more reliable network.

Believe it or not, there aren't many routers with more than four LAN ports, but what if that's not enough for your wants and needs? You can always buy an Ethernet switch that interfaces with your router, but we know that buying another component isn't always feasible. To that end, we dug around and were able to find three standalone routers with more than four LAN ports. We'll also be recommending a mesh Wi-Fi system for those in need of a standalone alternative.