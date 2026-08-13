5 Of The Worst Rated Home Security Cameras, According To Consumer Reports

Arlo's Essential Indoor Camera Plug-in VMC3070 is a 2K (1,296p) security camera that comes with a 130-degree field of view, two-way audio support, and color night vision. The indoor security camera is powered by USB-C, supports dual-band Wi-Fi, and can offer AI-powered notifications of detected events if you're subscribed to the company's Arlo Secure plan. Consumer Reports is generally satisfied with the Arlo camera's performance and notes that it captures fairly sharp and clear images during the daytime with serviceable video quality during the nighttime. The camera is also quick to send detection alerts and has support for popular smart home systems.

However, according to CR, it has a significant vulnerability, making it susceptible to a hack. While CR didn't disclose the exact vulnerability, Arlo cameras, in the past, have dealt with Wi-Fi and network misconfiguration-related security issues. This, combined with the camera's poor overall data security and lack of transparency and control over data privacy, is one of the main reasons the camera is not a recommendation from CR. As of August 2026, it remains unclear whether the vulnerability has been patched by the company or not. Good data security is essential for any security camera, as it helps keep any attackers at bay and stops unauthorized intrusion into your privacy.

While data security concerns are not one of the common problems associated with Arlo cameras, it's something that you should certainly keep in mind before shelling out for the VMC3070. Notably, other experts and buyers are not happy with the need for a premium subscription to get video recordings. The TP-Link Tapo C225 is a good option if you're looking for alternatives. It performed very well in CR's testing, supports video recordings in 1,520p resolution, and has a built-in microSD card slot for local storage. It also offers good data security and response time.