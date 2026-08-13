5 Of The Worst Rated Home Security Cameras, According To Consumer Reports
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A security camera is an excellent way to make your home more secure. This essential smart home security gadget not only allows you to have video surveillance of your property but also acts as a deterrent for any potential intruders. There are a ton of home security cameras on the market, from offerings that don't require a subscription to cheap cameras that punch above their price bracket. However, not all cameras are good purchases.
Consumer Reports (CR), a trusted source of reviews for different household devices, has tested dozens of security cameras, and its testing has revealed several home security cameras that you should avoid at all costs. Many of the cameras that have performed poorly in its testing come from popular brands, which makes it pretty important to be mindful of CR's worst-rated security cameras before you go shopping. Besides CR's test results, we also considered findings from other experts to highlight areas in which these security cameras lag behind.
Arlo Essential Indoor Camera Plug-in VMC3070
Arlo's Essential Indoor Camera Plug-in VMC3070 is a 2K (1,296p) security camera that comes with a 130-degree field of view, two-way audio support, and color night vision. The indoor security camera is powered by USB-C, supports dual-band Wi-Fi, and can offer AI-powered notifications of detected events if you're subscribed to the company's Arlo Secure plan. Consumer Reports is generally satisfied with the Arlo camera's performance and notes that it captures fairly sharp and clear images during the daytime with serviceable video quality during the nighttime. The camera is also quick to send detection alerts and has support for popular smart home systems.
However, according to CR, it has a significant vulnerability, making it susceptible to a hack. While CR didn't disclose the exact vulnerability, Arlo cameras, in the past, have dealt with Wi-Fi and network misconfiguration-related security issues. This, combined with the camera's poor overall data security and lack of transparency and control over data privacy, is one of the main reasons the camera is not a recommendation from CR. As of August 2026, it remains unclear whether the vulnerability has been patched by the company or not. Good data security is essential for any security camera, as it helps keep any attackers at bay and stops unauthorized intrusion into your privacy.
While data security concerns are not one of the common problems associated with Arlo cameras, it's something that you should certainly keep in mind before shelling out for the VMC3070. Notably, other experts and buyers are not happy with the need for a premium subscription to get video recordings. The TP-Link Tapo C225 is a good option if you're looking for alternatives. It performed very well in CR's testing, supports video recordings in 1,520p resolution, and has a built-in microSD card slot for local storage. It also offers good data security and response time.
Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro
The Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro is another home security camera that's poorly rated by CR, largely because of its inadequate security and data privacy concerns. Like the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera VMC3070, it suffers from a serious undisclosed security vulnerability, which can result in it becoming a victim of an attacker. Wyze has an unfortunate track record with security issues, and its cameras were found to be containing a flaw in 2022, which allowed hackers to remotely access users' saved videos.
Otherwise, the camera offers reasonable video quality with a 180-degree field of view (FoV), can capture in 1440p, and supports an optional microSD card for local storage. There is also the option for paid cloud storage. CR says it's quick to send detection alerts. Other features include three LED floodlights capable of 3,000 lumens, activity zones, an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, and support for dual-band Wi-Fi. You can power it using an AC outlet or an optional solar panel.
Other experts report trouble with the company's software, the camera motion detection system, and barrel distortion with the 180-degree FoV. While there are some likable features in the camera, like local storage and capable floodlights, the security concerns and poor software leave a lot to be desired. A floodlight home security camera that you can consider as an alternative is the Eufy Floodlight Cam E340. CR likes its performance. It can record in 3K and has local storage support. More importantly, it's free from any known security vulnerabilities.
Arlo Ultra 3rd Gen VMS5250
Arlo's Ultra 3rd Gen VMS5250 is one of the worst-rated cameras by Consumer Reports, and unlike the other cameras that we have mentioned here, data security isn't the problem with it. Instead, it has poor video quality, with soft images and a lack of detail. The nighttime captures are not really serviceable. It also takes quite a while to send alerts for any detections, which can hamper your ability to respond in time. Moreover, while the Arlo security camera works with popular smart home platforms, it still requires you to install the company's app for smooth functioning, and you may need a premium subscription to enjoy its full feature set.
Otherwise, the camera has a 4K resolution, a built-in spotlight, and support for dual-band Wi-Fi and a wide 180-degree field of view. It can also be powered using the built-in 5,050mAh battery, AC power, or an optional solar panel. More importantly, you can store video locally, thanks to a built-in microSD card slot.
While other experts don't complain about the video quality, they do highlight that you need to subscribe to a premium plan to get 4K recording support and other key features. If you don't pay, the camera will only record in 1080p. It's also an expensive purchase. TP-Link sub-brand Tapo's MagCam C460 can be a good alternative for the Arlo Ultra 3rd Gen VMS5250. It can also record in 4K, has a built-in battery, and packs two built-in spotlights. The Tapo security camera has also received positive reviews from the experts.
Philips Secure Battery Camera
Although the Philips Secure Battery Camera has excellent video quality with a sharp and clear picture, during both daytime and nighttime, this home security camera failed CR's security testing, which revealed the presence of a high-risk vulnerability. Attackers can potentially exploit this vulnerability to hack the smart camera. CR hasn't revealed any details about this vulnerability, and it remains unclear whether Philips has issued a patch for the same. Unlike Arlo and Wyze security cameras, Philips' offerings haven't been a victim of any known major security issues.
Otherwise, the camera has a pretty solid feature set, including 1080p video recording support, compatibility with popular smart home platforms, a built-in battery for wireless operation, a 141-degree FoV, and two-way communication. You also get IP65 dust and water resistance as well as dual-band Wi-Fi support. Moreover, CR says it's quick to deliver detection alerts in the Hue app.
Unfortunately, you need a Philips Hue Bridge to make the most out of it, which is an added cost. That said, if you're already in the Hue ecosystem or are planning to add more Hue devices to your smart home, you'll be able to use the same Bridge. A potential alternative for the Philips Secure Battery Camera is the TP-Link Tapo MagCam C425. It can record in 2K, is recommended by CR, and has good video quality. It also packs all the necessary security protections.
Wyze Cam Floodlight v2
The Wyze Cam Floodlight v2 fares pretty similarly to the company's Cam Floodlight Pro in CR's testing, which isn't surprising given the two cameras share a lot of features, with one major distinction being the presence of an extra floodlight on the Pro model. This 2K resolution security camera has a reasonable video quality with clear and sharp images, but not on the level of some of the better cameras in its price segment. However, it's super quick to send alerts when the camera detects something and has support for popular smart home platforms.
It also supports local storage, has a 160-degree field of view, and can be powered using a wall adapter or an optional solar panel. The camera's built-in floodlights support motion control and can deliver 2,800 lumens of brightness. That said, like other similarly rated security cameras, it has poor data security and has a vulnerability that can be potentially exploited by an attacker. CR didn't share any information about the vulnerability; however, as mentioned, Wyze cameras were found to have major security problems in the past. Wyze's data privacy policies are also not ideal and can be more transparent.
Other experts have generally positive things to say about the camera; however, they note that you'll need to shell out for the premium subscription to get the most out of it. Moreover, some buyers have expressed concerns about the reliability of the Floodlight v2. A possible alternative for the Wyze Cam Floodlight v2 is the Blink Wired Floodlight Cam. It has received good feedback from CR, and doesn't suffer from any known security vulerabilities.