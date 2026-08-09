Val Kilmer Led An All-Star Cast In This Infamous '90s Sci-Fi Remake Flop

Some very good '90s sci-fi movies were unfairly hated by critics, but have since gained the respect they deserve. Sadly, "The Island of Dr. Moreau" isn't one of them, but it's also a must-see for anyone who enjoys glorious misfires. Starring Val Kilmer and Marlon Brando, the 1996 take on H.G. Wells' beloved sci-fi novel is one of Hollywood's most infamous nightmare stories — and not for the reasons a horror flick intends to be.

"The Island of Dr. Moreau" started off with noble intentions. It tells the story of a mad scientist (Brando) who turns animals into humanoid monsters, which is an inherently terrifying concept. The cast is stellar, with Ron Perlman and David Thewlis joining Kilmer, Brando, and other familiar faces. Richard Stanley also seemed like a solid choice to direct after finding cult success with "Hardware" and "Dust Devil." However, everything that could go wrong with a film production ultimately derailed "The Island of Dr. Moreau," and it's now regarded as a sci-fi movie that ruined the story it's based on.

So, what makes this one so infamous and notorious? Well, the set was struck by a hurricane early on, Brando was a nightmare to work with, the crew had drug-fueled sex parties, and Stanley engaged in witchcraft before getting fired and replaced with John Frankenheimer. Unsurprisingly, "The Island of Dr. Moreau" flopped at the box office and received negative reviews across the board. That said, Kilmer looked back on the messy experience with fondness.