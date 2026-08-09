4 Useful TCL TV Features You Need To Start Using

If you've purchased a new smart TV in the past few years, then chances are you've at least come across TCL as a name in the market. The company offers some of the best budget smart TV options out there for many people, especially if you're looking for flagship features at affordable prices. If you do have a TCL TV, then there are a number of settings and features you can mess around with to not only personalize the TV, but also improve the picture quality.

While we've already covered some of the TV settings worth changing as soon as you unbox a new TCL device, this time around, we want to focus on the features you might not know about yet. The hidden functionality that can help you achieve smoother gameplay, less stutter during your favorite movies, and even features that can let you get your phone's screen up on the TV so you can show off those cute new photos you took of the family over the holidays.

Before you dive too deep, though, it's worth noting that TCL does sell TVs with different operating systems. Some entries in the company's lineup use Google TV, while others rely on FireTV OS or even Android TV or Roku OS. It's important to verify what kind of OS your TV is running so that you can figure out where to find these settings within the menus. It's also entirely possible that the names of features could change over the years with new firmware releases, so you may need to do some digging of your own to find out what it's called on your device.