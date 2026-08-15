What Do The Symbols On An LG TV Remote Mean?

Your LG TV remote is one of the most important parts of your home entertainment setup, but it's also often underutilized. Sure, you always reach for it to turn on and off the TV, adjust the volume, and change the settings. But outside of these actions, it's mostly sitting on your TV stand, untouched. Part of the reason might be the confusing buttons. The symbols on your LG TV remote aren't as intuitive, so many users may ignore them altogether.

There are, of course, a handful of symbols you're already familiar with: the back button, which is an arrow pointing to the left, the Home button, which, as its name suggests, is shaped like a house, and the voice command button, which looks like a microphone. These are standard buttons you'll find across LG TV remotes (and most other major TV brands, for that matter), so they're easy to recognize.

The same can't always be said for the rest of the buttons on your remote, though. But don't worry — if you're wondering how to use your LG TV remote to its full potential, here's a detailed guide on what the symbols on your LG TV remote mean.