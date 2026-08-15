Does Your Charging Port Feel Loose? This Might Be Why

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Over time, you may notice your USB-C charging cable doesn't fit your device the way it used to. Either it doesn't seem to plug in all the way, hangs loosely, or it falls out more than ever. It's easy to assume the port is the problem, especially if the issue persists after swapping cords. Most of the time, however, the fix is a simple one; the port needs to be cleaned, or rather, you need to remove any dust or debris that's collected in there. Lint, dust, dirt, hair, and other nasty surprises make their way inside. Once they build up even in very small increments, it creates problems with the cable — we're talking millimeters or fractions of an inch.

Removing debris is fairly simple. First, unplug your phone and turn it off, just to be safe. Then, use a flashlight or light to peer inside the port, inspecting for grit, debris, or residue. Check around the center piece but also around the outside rim of the port. You're looking for damage to the connector or frame, including cracks, bends, or missing components. If you don't see anything physically awry, start cleaning. Take a compressed air can or a small handheld air blower and blast some of the debris. For anything stubborn, consider using a soft toothbrush or a thin Q-tip — though be very careful with any harder materials. Some guides recommend using a paperclip or toothpick; I would actually avoid this if you can. Once you've removed some contaminants, try plugging the cable in. If it fits snugly, then congratulations. If you're still having issues, or it still feels loose, try cleaning a little more. You can safely clean your computer's USB ports the same way.