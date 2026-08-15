The Hardness Rating On Your Screen Protector Might Not Mean What You Think

While shopping for a screen protector, there are some specs that can help you determine how reliable the new film or glass will be. Hardness is one of those ratings, primarily used for tempered glass protectors to describe the material's durability. 9H is a common listing, often presented in a way that implies a screen protector is pretty tough, if you take it at face value. If you explore further, you'll realize that rating doesn't mean what you think it does, even on some top-rated screen protectors.

You see, the real toughness scale is called the Mohs mineral scale or Mohs Hardness Scale. The weakest mineral is talc at level 1, with gypsum at level 2, and the toughest material being diamond at level 10. Most people understand diamonds are super tough, though. A knife or glass plate sits somewhere in the middle around 5.5. The Mohs scale is not linear, so an object at level 2 isn't twice as hard as an object at level 1.

Now, you would think the 9H figure puts the tempered glass protectors pretty high on the list, near diamond. But that's false. 9H hardness isn't actually a measurement that belongs on the Mohs scale. Hardness, as it applies to film and thin materials, like tempered glass, goes by a different scale, standardized by the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM). More specifically, ASTM D3363 establishes a testing method to find the hardness of a coating — a pencil is dragged across the surface at a 45-degree angle, and based on marks left behind, or not, it's given a score. They use different pencil leads from 9B, the softest, to 10H, the hardest. A 10H hardness is roughly equal to around a 3 on the Mohs scale, though there is no precise conversion between the scales. Though, 9H really isn't particularly tough.