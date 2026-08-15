Which Nvidia GPU Is Equivalent To The Xbox Series X?

The Xbox Series X is one of the most powerful video game consoles ever made, but the GPU inside isn't that different from the type that goes in a PC. Its GPU instead is based on AMD's Radeon RX 6800, and in real-world gaming, the Xbox performs most equivalent to an Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti. Said another way, the short answer is that the GPU is similar to a mid-range PC card from around 2020 to 2021, landing right between an RTX 3060 and an RTX 3070 in most situations.

The console's custom silicon is built on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture with 52 compute units running at a locked 1.825 GHz, which works out at 12.15 teraflops of raw compute. It pairs that GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 memory shared between the graphics and CPU. On paper, that makes it more powerful than the PlayStation 5, which uses a smaller GPU and settles at 10.28 teraflops.

But raw specs don't always translate to clearly comparable performance, even when matching the Xbox Series X GPU against its RX 6800 cousin. This is because a console's hardware is optimized and standardized, making video game development different from creating for a PC, which can have thousands of combinations between GPU, CPU, memory, and much more.

If you already have an Xbox and are looking to get more out of it, you can change some settings on an Xbox to instantly boost performance. Those options include switching from Wi-Fi to Ethernet, adding extra storage, and turning on performance mode.