These Secret Menus On Your TCL TV Can Be Useful - Here's How To Find Them

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TCL is one of the most popular TV manufacturers on the market, partly because many of its LED sets are priced for budget-conscious shoppers. Many TCL TVs are renowned for picture quality, too. But what's the user interface like? On the surface, most UIs are fairly intuitive and give you access to all the features and settings you could want. That's great, but what if you wanted to mess around with deeper optimizations that aren't so surface-level?

TCL doesn't implement its own smart TV software; instead, the manufacturer licenses platforms like Google TV, Roku OS, and Fire OS. These systems give you access to internet-powered TV content, but they also serve as gateways to several hidden TCL menus. Developers like hiding these dashboards because many of the advanced options don't apply to the average TV user. If you don't know what these secret settings do, using them incorrectly may result in a bricked TV.

If you're feeling confident in your technical know-how, we've rounded up instructions on how to access the TCL menus that developers tucked away. We'll be starting with Google TV: Grab your remote and launch the Settings menu. Then, navigate to Picture Settings, highlight the Contrast field, and use the onscreen keyboard to type in '1950', as confirmed by the r/tcltvs community. This should bring you to the TV's Factory Service Menu.