How To Extend The Lifespan Of Your Old SSDs

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SSDs (Solid State Drives) manage data differently from old school Hard Disk Drives. In an HDD, data is written on moving discs using a head, whereas an SSD stores data in NAND cells, with each cell only capable of going through a certain number of write cycles before it starts degrading. This means SSDs have limited lifespans by default, usually measured in TBW (terabytes written). If you have an SSD with 80TBW, how long it lasts depends on how long you take to write 80TB worth of data on it — if you're downloading or transferring 10GB of data each day, your SSD will last around 22 years, whereas using 50GB a day sets this back to just above 4 years.

This doesn't mean your SSD is sure to die the moment it runs out of write cycles, but the individual NAND cells start degrading when this happens. Your drive will be more prone to data corruption, it won't operate at full capacity, and the entire SSD can fail at any time.

You can't extend your SSD's lifespan beyond its total rating, but there are still things you can do. The easiest way to do this is by performing fewer write cycles. If you reduce your downloads or how often you move large files, it'll take a longer time for your SSD to run out of write cycles. Additionally, just like how heat is bad for your laptop, putting your SSD in extreme temperatures can shorten its lifespan. Managing PC temperatures and not storing your drives in hot environments is another way of keeping SSDs healthy.