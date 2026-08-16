5 OnePlus Features Hidden Inside OxygenOS

Apps and folders on the Android home screen have always been pretty static. They usually only come in one shape and size, so no matter how you arrange them, everything just ends up looking the same. If you're after a more dynamic design, OxygenOS (at least the OxygenOS 16 version) offers an underrated solution: app and folder resizing.

On your OnePlus phone home screen, simply add the apps you want quick access to and create your folders. To resize a folder, hold down on it and press the grab handle that appears in the corner. Drag it up, down, left, or right to turn it into a small circle/square the size of a regular app icon, a vertical or horizontal pill, or the standard large square. If you do go with the large square, you can change how the apps inside the folder look. Long-press the folder again to open the folders menu and select one of the little box icons at the top. The first option sets all the apps to the same size, the second enlarges the first three apps and shrinks the rest, and the third keeps one app significantly bigger.

To resize apps, long-press the app and drag the grab handle. You can reshape it to a vertical or horizontal pill or a large square. When resizing individual app icons, OxygenOS also lets you convert the single app into a folder that includes its app shortcuts. For instance, you can have a folder with Instagram and shortcuts to the Instagram camera, notifications page, and New post screen. To set this up, press and hold the resized app and tap the plus sign next to the app icon. Then, pick the shortcut you want to add.